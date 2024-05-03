Brian McKnight Escapes to Europe with His Second Wife Following Backlash Over Disowning His Older Black Children and Calling Them Products of ‘Sin’

Brian McKnight has escaped the online drama amidst the backlash over his seemingly non-existent relationship with his oldest children.

McKnight shared two videos on Instagram on May 1 advising his fans that he was off to the South of France to have “Mommy and Daddy Time” with his wife, Leilani.

Brian McKnight (left) and his wife, Leilani (right), escape to France amid backlash over the drama with his older children. (Photo: @brianmcknight23 / Instagram)

McKnight publicly disowned his sons Brian McKnight Jr. and Niko McKnight with his ex-wife Julie McKnight. The former couple was married from 1990 to 2003. The “Crazy Love” artist also has an estranged daughter, Briana, whom he referred to as “illegitimate” on social media, with his ex, Patricia Driver. She was born during his first marriage. The singer also has another son, Clyde, with an unknown woman.

The “Back at One” singer also referred to his older children — who all have Black mothers — as a “product of sin” and “evil.”

However, McKnight seemingly has nothing but nice things to say about his stepchildren and young son with Leilani, and fans reacted to the drama on social media and condemned the singer for how he has treated his oldest children online.

“So Brian McKnight was married to Julie McKnight, had 2 sons, Brian Jr. and Niko with her, cheated on her with Patricia Driver and had a daughter, Briana McKnight, who Julie treated like her own – disowned ALL OF THEM – got a new wife and step kids and didn’t look back. Jesus,” one user wrote.

The 54-year-old singer was also called, “Toxic & childish,” and after his upcoming concert in Detroit was announced on Instagram, fans dragged the performer once more.

McKnight took to Instagram following the backlash and announced he and Leilani were off to France for a vacation during one of his “Weekly Replies.”

“Hey everybody. We are on our way — about to get on a flight, a little romantic getaway,” he said. “To the South of France, the French Riviera — a little ‘Mommy and Daddy time.'”

In another video shared the same day, McKnight gushed over his wife as they awaited their flight and sipped on rosé over lunch at the Heathrow Airport in London.

After he panned to Leilani’s plate to show her lunch, as well as her cleavage, the “Find Myself In You” singer giggled and gushed, “Mommy and Daddy don’t have to be quiet tonight.”

The “Still in Love” singer received a lot of support from his fans following the posts. “Can’t nobody make me hate Brian McKnight. Especially bitter hateful baby mother trolls,” wrote one. Another echoed the sentiment. “His family drama has nothing to do with me I love him as an artist and always will.”

It’s unclear of McKnight will continue his social media series while in Europe, but not everyone is on his side.

Two others said, “Listening to Brian McKnight and I am disgusted by his actions smh….but I’m not turning off this slap” and “Brian McKnight going straight to where it’s scorching and the sun don’t shine.”

McKnight will perform in Detroit at the MotorCity Casino Hotel on June 9.