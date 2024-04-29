‘I Can Tell My Version of Things’: Gary Owen Ignores Ex-Wife Kenya Duke’s Warning, Proceeds with ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview About Their Divorce

Comedian Gary Owen says his ex-wife does not support his upcoming interview, where he discussed their divorce and his estranged relationship with their kids. But in a recent episode of his “Get Some” YouTube show, he said he was doing it anyway.

During story time on his show, the funnyman revealed that he recently had a run-in with his ex, Kenya Duke, on a flight from Atlanta to Cincinnati and after he informed her of his upcoming interview on Shannon Sharpe’s interview platform.

Gary Owen claims he gave his ex-wife, Kendra Duke, a heads up about discussing their divorce in an upcoming interview. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage; @kendraduke/Instagram)

Initially, Owen was seated on the plane when she walked on, but she walked right past the row he was sitting in. However, when the two noticed each other in baggage claim, she walked up to speak to him.

“We talked about a litany of things and I did tell her, like, I’m going on ‘Club Shay Shay,’” he said before sharing how certain he was that their divorce will come up.

Owen wanted to assure Duke that he would be careful about the words he uses, adding, “I don’t think I’ve ever said bad things about her. I think people can misconstrue like the truth or a story.”

“I’m very careful with my words,” he continued. “I can tell my version of things. I can tell stories about my divorce and stuff, but I’m very careful not to quote, unquote throw her under the bus, because when you’re with somebody as long as I was with her … as long as she was with me … we know everything about each other. Everything.”

While speaking about his divorce, Gary Owen reveals he's going on Club Shay Shay and says he wishes he could see his kids.



(🎥 @garyowencomedy) pic.twitter.com/mQ9FNMjUoR — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 27, 2024

The “Think Like a Man” actor believes it would do no one any good to “air out” their business “for the public to see.”

“I think the thing with her, that I wish was different, was when I say good things, [she will say] nothing,” Owen explained. “But if I were to say anything that could be misconstrued as bad (which I don’t think it’s bad) … I get vilified for it.”

He claims Duke told him that he shouldn’t do the interview and recalls telling her, “You must be crazy. The biggest podcast on earth you don’t want me to do?”

According to Owen, she said, “it’s not going to help with [his] relationship with the kids.”

“Well, I don’t really have one right now with them,” he exclaimed. “So, again, I’m not and I’m not going on there to bash anybody. I can just tell my experience, what I experienced in the divorce. What I did wrong [and] what I did right.”

When wrapping up the story, he shared that although he and his ex are now cordial, he wishes he had a better relationship with their kids: Emilio, 33; Austin, 23; and Kennedy Owen, 21.

Many on social media weighed in on the heaviest part of this sharing, assuming there is an undisclosed reason that the kids are not in his life.

“I wish the mom would explain the divorce to the kids so they won’t hate their father,” on X user wrote.

Another tweeted, “Ain’t it crazy how you can pour into your kids. Forgive them for misteps, guide and be understanding when they f–k up and aren’t their best selves only for you to make an error and they cut you off. Hopefully one day they’ll work it out.”

A third comment said, “This man kids dont rock with him lol his kids grown.”

Owen’s children reportedly have not spoken to him in almost three years due to the turmoil from the divorce.

The two separated in March 2021, after being married for 18 years and together for 23 years. They broke up after Duke discovered the “Ride Along” actor had an affair during the marriage.

Since the divorce, Kenya has shared that she has lost friends and has hit her “financial bottom.” In her opinion, Owen abandoned his financial responsibilities to her and her children — calling him a “deadbeat” — a month after she filed for divorce.

(GSN) Gary Owen’s estranged wife Kenya Duke took to social media to blast the comedian after he uploaded a photo of himself in a t-shirt that read “bread-winner.” Duke posted a lengthy response, noting that she was more of the breadwinner throughout their 23 years together. pic.twitter.com/Z0FcJXxok2 — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) June 7, 2021

Some might ask, does Kenya have anything to really worry about?

In the realm of podcasts, “Club Shay Shay” has the reputation for being a controversy portal. Known for extracting some of the most contentious opinions and comments from his guests, Sharpe is quickly becoming a pot stirrer.

The former NFL star ignited a firestorm within the comedy world during his sit-down with Katt Williams, wherein the comedy icon unleashed allegations about Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer being thieves, stealing parts of other lesser-known comic’s routines.

More recently, actress and comedian Amanda Seales appeared on the podcast, unveiling her truth about her former “Insecure” boss Issa Rae’s alleged lack of support during clashes with the producer’s white publicist.

So grab your popcorn. Depending on what Owen says, Sharpe might have the ex up for a rebuttal.