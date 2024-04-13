Teen Punched By Ja Morant Faces Uphill Fight In Lawsuit After Judge Decides NBA Star Acted In Self-Defense According to Stand Your Ground Law

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been embroiled in a legal battle for almost two years after accusations of him engaging in a physical altercation with a teenager at his Tennessee home surfaced.

But on Monday, Shelby County Circuit Judge Carol Chumney ruled that Morant acted in self-defense when he punched Joshua Holloway in the face during a pickup basketball game in July 2022, according to a court filing obtained by ESPN.

Holloway was 17 years old at the time of the incident in question.

Holloway filed a civil lawsuit against the two-time NBA All-Star last year. Judge Chumney cited state stand your ground law in the ruling as it pertains to situations where self-defense can be raised, and noted that Morant now benefits from “a presumption of civil immunity.” Therefore, Holloway now carries the burden of proof to persuade a jury Morant did not act in self-defense.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – MAY 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action during Game One of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 23, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Holloway is believed to have been a frequent guest at Morant’s home. Multiple witnesses testified in December to help the court develop a deeper understanding of what sparked the altercation between Morant and Holloway.

Former NBA player Mike Miller was among the individuals who testified. Miller was at the home of Morant at the time of the incident and said the basketball hitting Morant “in the face with a basketball ‘kind of started everything,’” the judge wrote in the ruling.

Morant’s previously asserted that he acted in self-defense and claimed the altercation stemmed from Holloway’s actions as he checked the basketball. A “check” typically involves two opposing players passing the basketball to each other to make sure the other players are ready to for the game action to continue.

Morant argued that Holloway disrespected him by placing the ball at his feet during the check. After a few moments of passing the ball back and forth, Holloway then threw the ball back toward Morant in a forceful manner and hit the NBA star in his face.

According to Morant, Holloway then asked, “What you on?” before pulling up his pant leg and walking toward Morant. Moments later, Morant allegedly Holloway in the face.

“Him pulling up his shorts, where I’m from, that’s a fighting stance,” Morant said during his December 2023 testimony, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Holloway’s lawyer, Rebecca Adelman, expressed disappointment about the judge’s ruling but vowed to fight for her client.

“We’re disappointed, and we will continue to take the steps necessary to protect and advocate for Joshua,” Adelman told ESPN.

A trial was expected to start in late April, but it is unclear whether it will begin as scheduled. Morant remains a defendant in the case.

The legal woes hung over Morant as he learned he would be suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season for what the NBA described in June 2023 as “conduct detrimental to the league.”

The punishment stemmed from multiple social media videos that surfaced in 2023, showing Morant apparently brandishing a firearm. The 24-year-old basketball star was not paid during the suspension.

Morant made his regular-season debut in December 2023. But, after just nine games, a shoulder injury forced his season to come to an abrupt end.