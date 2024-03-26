Ice Cube Claps Back After Being Called Out for Appearing to ‘Align’ Himself with White Supremacist Ideologies Ahead of Elon Musk Partnership

Ice Cube is being criticized for his controversial business partnerships as he prepares to kick off the seventh season of his Big3 basketball league.

Many of the legendary rapper’s loyal Black fans have expressed concern, viewing these types of alliances as affiliations with individuals associated with white supremacist ideologies.

This new season will be aired on Elon Musk’s X platform, which is making a shift into long-form content.

Ice Cube hits back following criticism about his partnership with Elon Musk. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images for BIG3)

Among the anticipated shows was an untitled program featuring Don Lemon, initially slated to debut on the platform previously known as Twitter. However, the show was canceled following an altercation between Lemon and Musk during their inaugural interview, leaving it to be aired on YouTube.

Despite the public Lemon fallout, Ice Cube and his investors remain undeterred, expressing confidence that this partnership will yield benefits for him, the company, and the league’s athletes. Cube confirmed the collaboration on Friday, March 22, when questioned about the potential of airing the 3-on-3 games on Rumble Video.

“Cause we’re on X … better ask somebody,” he tweeted.

Immediately fans online responded. One flat-out suggested that the NWA founder was working with racists.

“Love and respect Cube but his alignment with a white supremest is all we need to know,” the man said. “I get it money matters so do you my guy. Just keep it 100 and don’t Trojan horse for them. White Supremacy is who you are and represent. Enjoy!!”

lol. nobody buys your "white supremacist" drivvel anymore buddy. get some new material. — Regina Barkley (@reginaclaire143) March 23, 2024

Continuing in another tweet, “I respect you’re response but just look and see who Elon connects himself to and tell me I’m wrong. I still have respect for Cube, always will. However I’m not blind to his who he aligns with. I like the Big 3, Both things can be right at the same time.”

The “No Vaseline” rapper got wind of the tweets and responded, “Shut yo b—ch a— up! I ain’t aligned with nothing, punk. I draw my own f—kin lines.”

Shut yo bitch ass up! I ain’t aligned with nothing, punk. I draw my own fuckin lines. https://t.co/hnKX3IMTNa — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 22, 2024

Fans weighed in on the West Coast rap pioneer’s clapback.

One person teased the 54-year-old artist-turned-businessman, writing, “Did anyone else read this in Ice Cube’s accent? This guy brought the Friday cube back. Love it.”

Another person joked, “Ice cube types like he talks,” while others made it into a sharable meme.

Many thought the move was smart and blasted people for accusing Musk of being racist.

“People who think Elon is racist also think mayonnaise is racist just cuz its white,” one X user posted. Another wrote, “People want Elon and x to fail so bad they hate it when they make good collaborations because that means the platform has life. LOL.”

Others were not buying it.

“Sorry, but when MAGA comes out quickly defending with, ‘you do you Cube, they’re trying to get you back in line,’ nothing else needs to be said brother. Like it or not, the optics are driving the narrative,” one tweeted.

The X user, who Ice Cube has been going back and forth with, tried to make peace but stood firm on his critique, “I said I respect U and like the Big 3 and undestand it’s abt $. However Ur starting 2 have a pattern. Elon suppots apartheid, white supremacy, anti black excellence. He’s using U 2 help finace his agenda IMHO. ‘I love anytime U can enlighten ppl 2 mistakes’. Ice Cube.”

I said I respect U and like the Big 3 and undestand it's abt $. However Ur starting 2 have a pattern. Elon suppots apartheid, white supremacy, anti black excellence. He's using U 2 help finace his agenda IMHO. " I love anytime U can enlighten ppl 2 mistakes".

Ice Cube — TheHipHopWatch (@UltimateRapLife) March 22, 2024

Cube is also the same man who had a heated meme exchange on X after Musk shared a photo of him next to a half-empty glass of water. “Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?” The rapper responded with the original Twitter logo of a blue bird next to a dumpster lit on fire. “Remember Twitter? This it now, feel stupid yet?”

He also often gets flack for his sit down with right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson. The “Check Yo Self” chart-topper’s history of associations with individuals or groups perceived as institutionally racist or detrimental to Black interests isn’t new.

In 2020, following his introduction of the Contract with Black America — his facile proposal addressing police and prison reform, bank lending disparities, and more — Cube found himself in discussions with the Trump administration. In a move that drew both criticism and intrigue, he met with the campaign then-President Donald J. Trump.

Shortly after that, elements of Cube’s CWBA were incorporated into Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America, a $500 billion initiative ostensibly aimed at benefiting the Black community and attracting Black voters.