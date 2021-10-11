‘He Look Like Keenan His Daddy’: Marlon Wayans’ Attempt to Convince Fans His Son Is His Twin Goes Nowhere

Marlon Wayans believes his son is his twin, even if that means standing alone in that belief.

In an attempt to convince his son Shawn that he does indeed get his looks from his comedic father, Marlon shared photos of them both with the hopes his fans would agree.

Shawn Wayans and his father Marlon Wayans. (Photos: @marlonwayans/Instagram)

His caption read, “I keep telling everyone this dude @shawnwayansss look like his d—n Daddy! Tell em!!!” What Marlon received in response was a flood of comments saying the complete opposite.

“Lmao you tried it. Mommas twin!!”

“He look like u if u were Asian [laughing emoji].”

“Nope don’t see it [thinking emoji]”

Some fans of the “White Chicks” star went so far as so to say that Shawn looked like other members of the Wayans family.

“He look like Keenan his daddy”

“He look like his d—n cousins Damien [laughing emoji]”

“He’s your brother’s twin for sure!”

Marlon Wayans and his son Shawn. Photo: @marlonwayans/Instagram

Whether Shawn, or anyone else for that matter, ever views him as his father’s twin won’t get in the way of the love Marlon has for the young man. The proud father of two — he also shares daughter Amai with former partner Angelica Zachary — has proudly boasted about the adoration he has for Shawn. In a September Instagram post he shared that his son was a “great lil’ dude” and slowly becoming his best friend.

Marlon’s posts for his daughter have been equally adoring. From sharing throwback photos of the young lady to hilarious videos of the 49-year-old cradling her like an infant, he makes it clear that she will “always be my baby.”

In 2015, the actor shared his take on fatherhood and how his antics can sometimes be viewed as inappropriate.

“I’m not a disciplinarian,” he told Ellen Degeneres on her daytime talk show. “I’m like uncle dad. I’m like fun dad. I come in like, ‘Aye, where the party? Let’s do this!’ But I do incentive programs.”

