‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Khaotic Says Erica Banks Has Him Feeling Like a ‘King’ as She Considers Having a Polyamorous Relationship 

Rapper Khaotic believes he can handle providing for and romancing multiple women at the same time. His sometimes disorderly affairs with women like Sukihana and Erica Banks have been story lines for him on the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise’s Atlanta and Miami shows.

His affinity for juggling women has been a hot topic as polyamory, a relationship where consenting partners agree to have additional lovers, has gained popularity. The concept is not far-fetched for Khaotic.

Rapper Khaotic (M) shares update abouth his history with Sukiana (L) and his potential future with Erica Banks (R). (Photo Courtesy of Atlanta Black Star; @sukianagoat/Instagram; @realericabanks/Instagram)

“Me, personally, I believe that every woman is in a poly relationship, knowingly or unknowingly. Because if you got a man that’s cheating on you with another woman that’s poly. He dealing with you and other people. You just don’t know you in a poly. But you’re in a poly relationship,” he told Atlanta Black Star on “The Culture Club Uncensored” podcast.

With that belief at the foundation, coupled with a Biblical reference, it is easy to understand why the “Appreciate Me” artist is “definitely never opposed to poly.” In fact, the topic is so lighthearted that he jokingly refers to it as polyester “‘cause I wear ‘em out.” Khaotic previously claimed to be in a thrupple with Banks and Amy Luciana in season 11 of “LHHA.”

SAY WHAT NOW? 👀| ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Khaotic says he’s in a ‘polyester’ relationship with Amy Luciani and Erica Banks 😭 pic.twitter.com/KbGhNj9LHC — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) December 16, 2023

Moreover, he explained, “I would love … I mean, you gotta understand, I’m a king from the motherland. We was never in order, I’mma say this quick, when God blessed Abraham with more descendants than grains of sand on this beach, in order for Him to bless him with that many descendants, he had to be able to be fruitful and multiply, and in order to be able to be fruitful and multiply, he had to have many wives.”

“The game is changed,” he added. “They controlling the population of us … so they put all these rules and regulations … and they reprogrammed our Black women minds and our Black kings’ mind to think that if a man got a whole bunch of kids by a whole bunch of baby mamas, ill, that’s disgusting. … But really that’s how you supposed to be.”

He briefly dated Suki in 2019. Their dalliance came to an end when Khaotic exposed her while lying in his bed after wrestling in the sheets on Instagram Live. As recently as 2023, he still declared his love for the “Selling” recording artist.

In his chat with ABS, he said, “Suki is a really sweet person…you might look at her and think some of the stuff she says, like, ‘Oh, she’s just a ratchet I don’t give a f—k type of girl’ whatever whatever. Man, Suki is a sweetheart.”

Last year, Khaotic confirmed that he was dating “Buss It” rapper Banks, though they too have hit a rough patch that has their relationship on ice for the time being. But the temperature may be heating up between them now, as he claimed that talks of getting back together have taken place recently, with Banks considering polyamory as a better fit for them both.

“We thinking about tapping in, ’cause we thinking about working on us. We was talking about working on us,” the Miami native said. ” … your girlfriend need to be my girlfriend. She was like well you know ‘if you act right we can talk about.'”

The possibility made Khaotic “feel like a king” who was about to be “fruitful and multiply” like Abraham.

“If you can’t afford a poly then you’re going to be stressed out … because one woman is expensive. Maintaining one woman is expensive. So to be able to maintain two women you gotta have your s—t together,” said the 38-year-old.

“It’s double the headache, double the stress, double the affection, double the love and double the sex drive.”

As for any chance that Suki may be invited into their situation, the Miami native said that’s not likely. “Suki would never be down for poly unless, you know, the world changes her into that direction.”

For now, Khaotic will settle for a working relationship. Their latest collaborative track, “Princess Treatment” was released on Valentine’s Day last year.