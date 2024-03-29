‘No Bullet Hit a Main Artery’: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Khaotic Describes How He Survived Being Shot 17 Times

“Love & Hip Hop” fans are having a full circle moment after gaining understanding into rapper Khaotic‘s live your life to the fullest mantra.

As one of the franchises’ most talked about reality stars, the Miami native has opened up about his traumatic past including developing PTSD after being shot at over 30 times in his life.

The “Princess Treatment” rapper recalls being shot 15 times back in 2010 during a gang-related shooting in his hometown and shot again twice in 2017 during a drive-by during the most recent episode of “The Culture Club Uncensored” on March 21.

Khaotic said he was holding two bottles of Hennessy when he was shot in both legs, his back, his face and his scalp.

“I’ve been shot 17 times,” he said. “The first time I got shot, I got shot 15 times in an abandoned apartment… I got like, seven times in one leg, six times in one leg, the back, the scalp, the face.”

The rapper added that he was set up by a woman and was intoxicated when he entered her apartment expecting a romantic evening.

“You know was crazy? No bullet hit a main artery,” Khaotic continued. “When it happened, I got set up by a girl and I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to her crib, the heat.’ At that time, I used to drink, so I’m drunk off the Hennessy. I actually had a bottle of Hennessy in this hand, had the bottle Hennessy in his hand, I had my scrap right here on this hip,” he said as he gestured to his right hip.

Khaotic said that after he let the woman know he’d arrived, she told him to come to the apartment and said it was unlocked, and he was then ambushed.

“I just walked in the apartment,” he recalled. “When I walked in, it was pitch black dark in that b—h. So, I’m like, ‘Man what the f—k? I remember saying, like, ‘What the f—k?’ And as soon as I said, ‘What the f—k? Somebody grabbed me from the back.”

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star added that he saw the “grim reaper floating” toward him as he tried to grab his gun.

“The first thing I did was grab my strap off my hip,” he continued. “And as I’m doing it, it was like all up in one motion. I seen a n—a coming out the hallway, like floating. He wasn’t walking, he was floating. The n—a looked like the Grim Reaper. He was floating, and in my mind, I knew who that was, you feel me? I’m like, ‘oh yeah this is Lucifer.”

“That was the devil himself. He came floating down that hallway, and I dropped his a– and down go Lucifer.”

Khaotic added that the man holding him from behind pushed him away, and he felt the first shots hit him in his right leg.

“It was really an out-of-body experience, cuz I, I didn’t feel the pain. I didn’t actually feel the pain. It’s like my body went numb, bro….,” he explained. “The last thing I remember saying was, ‘All right. I’m dead.’ I’m like, ‘All right. I’m dead. I’m dead… That’s it. I’m dead. Don’t shoot me no more,’ and um, I blacked out from there.”

The reality television star added that a neighbor in the apartment building saw him “hanging outside the door of the apartment.” He also said that he believes in God and that he must have had help getting to the door of the apartment before backing out.

Khaotic added that the next thing he remembers was waking up as he was being rolled inside the hospital and the police trying to talk to him before he blacked out again. He woke up two days later.

“I was really in the streets,” he stressed, adding that at one point in his life, every car he had was getting shot at. He credits his brother and cousin, who are both facing 15-plus years in prison, for inspiring him to do music, but the dangers of the streets keep pulling him back.

“I took 17 shots, more than 50 and Pac and still made it off the block,” Khaotic said, rapping lyrics from an upcoming song.

“I was missing my calling. I was trying to do the devil’s work,” he said of his life on the streets.

Khaotic was shot again as he drove on the expressway with two friends back in 2017. The artist was shot in his knee and his foot, and the trio was able to get off the expressway and make it to the police station. The recording artist revealed that he still has a bullet near his spine.

“I been through it. I’ll speak on it, I’ll let people know where I come from so they can understand … It will probably help you understand me better on like why I don’t give a f–k, why I’m like I am.”

Khaotic was let go from “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” in 2018, which is also the same year he fled the scene of an accident and took the police on a high-speed chase. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence and fleeing the scene of an accident with bodily injury. He went on trial back in January 2023 after removing his grills and revealing his new look after his lawyer advised him to cut his locs.

“I suffer from a lot of PTSD from a lot of stuff that I went through. I got a great amount of control over it now but I still always look in my rear views, always watch my back when I’m leaving anywhere.

Khaotic is now starring in “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.