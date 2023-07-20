‘Consciousness Over Cookies’: Dr. Umar Johnson Requests ‘Confidential Meeting’ with Sukihana After Offering to Transform the Rapper Into the “Queen of Black Consciousness’

Rapper Sukihana has been seemingly shooting her shot for a while at Dr. Umar Johnson, and fans believe he might have finally taken the bait.

It all began when the 31-year-old expressed her desire to have relations with Dr. Umar on Twitter in Sept. 2022. “I want to f—k DR.Umar and leave him woke right now,” she wrote and later reiterated her stance in her song “Grinch.”

Dr. Umar Johnson requested a “confidential meeting” with rapper Sukiana after she tweeted about wanting to become his “wife.” (Photos: @drumarjohnson/Instagram; @sukihanagoat/Instagram)

Sukihana is known for delivering sexually explicit rap lyrics about her body, eating derrières, and other intimate acts. The “Casamigos” rapper most recently spoke about her desire to meet the school psychologist, saying she respects him as a “black conscious king” during an interview with B High Atlanta back in May.

This is also weeks after he addressed her previous statements about Johnson in an Instagram Live video.

(1:09:19)“Let’s talk about sister Sukihana for a minute,” he said. “Sister Sukihana was asked the question, I don’t know when the interview was, and the brother said, ‘In your video called Grinch, in your video called Grinch, in your video called Grinch, you said you wanted to be intimate with the King Kong of consciousness and she said ‘Yes. I love me a pan-African king.'”

Dr. Umar went on to repeat that Sukihana said she wanted to “be intimate” and described herself as a “conscious queen” that has “daddy issues.”

“I saw nothing wrong with what my sister had to say.

“As you know, with me, it’s all about politics before the poonani,” he continued. “It’s always revolution over romance. It is always institution building before intimacy. Liberation over lust. Business before the bedroom. Me and sister Sukihana could have a conversation.”

He added, “We’re not going going to deal with the none of the intimacy because that’s nobody’s business and we not going to be into no intimacy until we get any work done in the first place.”

Johnson said he believes the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star is ready to receive his assistance, noting, “I’m willing to provide the guidance, but it’s business over the backshots.”

“Are you ready to reinvent yourself from your current style of art to a revolutionized, reenergized Black consciousness form of art,” he stated, adding that he was ready to help her transform into “the queen of Black consciousness.” “I will stand by your side.”

Well, it looks like Sukihana is ready to meet the motivational speaker and transform herself after sharing a tweet about Johnson on July 19.

“I think I’m ready to sit with Dr.Umar. I seen those interviews where he spoke on me and I think he might be the one to turn me into a wife,” she said.

Later that day, Johnson shared a side-by-side photo of the two on Instagram, stating that he requested a “confidential meeting with the rapper.

“THE PRINCE OF PANAFRIKANISM IS REQUESTING A CONFIDENTIAL MEETING WITH SISTER SUKI NEXT FRIDAY OR SATURDAY, JULY 28TH OR 29TH, AHEAD OF HIS MIAMI GARDENS LECTURE, AT AN UNDISCLOSED PUBLIC LOCATION,” he wrote over a side-by-side photo of the two.

He said he wanted to discuss the possibility of working together on a campaign to “combat the sexual exploitation and abuse of black women & girls.”

Several fans were shocked by Johnson’s statements and issued his warnings to be careful in his comment section.

“Doc you have to stay focused! Consciousness over Cookies. Politics over poonanny. Revolution over the romance,” replied one fan, reminding Dr. Umar of his own words.

“A confidential meeting at an undisclosed public location to see what dat mouth do,” joked another.

“Careful doc haters always watching and remember business b4 da backshots.”

“This is foolish all around,” added one.

Dr. Umar also shared Sukihana’s tweet in a separate post but did not reveal if those plans to meet have been made or confirmed.