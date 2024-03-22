‘Boy, When I See You’: Comedian Godfrey Claims Steve Harvey Threatened to ‘Beat’ Him Up Over His Impression of the Game Show Host

“Soul Plane” actor Godfrey is known for his memorable impression of fellow comedian Steve Harvey, which garnered a swift rebuke from the “Family Feud” host.

Comedian Godfrey reveals that Steve Harvey threatened him over his hilarious impression of the talk show host. (Photos by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images; Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Godfrey was asked about it during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe that streamed on March 20. He went viral back in January for his impression of Harvey seemingly responding to Katt Williams’ scolding on the same platform.

But it was his impersonation during a 2019 episode of his podcast, “In Godfrey We Trust” that hilariously garnered more than 3 million views and went viral. Sharpe asked Godfrey if Harvey was upset by the impression.

“I read that he wasn’t that enthused by it,” said Sharpe. After noting that Harvey had once given him some good advice about working in the industry, Godfrey told the story behind the funny impression.

“Fast-forward to about four years ago. I’m on my podcast — by the way, ‘In Godfrey We Trust’ on the GaS Digital Network,” said the comedian at the 30-minute time-mark. “So, the guy that I was co-hosting with, he was like — he said something, he answered the question real fast, like he got frantic. I said ‘Damn, this ain’t the Family Feud,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah what your a— say? I said your dumb a— gonna answer,’ so I did it on some bulls—t right? And then the next day everybody said ‘your s—t is going viral.'”

“The Cookout” star went on to say that multiple comedians called to let him know that his impression had gone viral. The 54-year-old added that Harvey sent him a text after seeing the impression, and Godfrey did another hilarious impression while telling the story.

“So it went, kept going viral and Steve sent me a text,” Godfrey explained before using his Steve voice. “He goes, ‘Boy, when I see you, I’mma beat your ass.’ I can just hear his voice in the text. ‘Oh, you got me f—ked up, boy. I’mma tell you this right now, I’m from Cleveland. I don’t know you know me.’”

“Steve, I hope you see this imitation, ’cause yeah, boy,” Godfrey continued. “He said, ‘I’m going tell you. God has blessed me. See, I was sleeping in my car. I had no damn money, but now I got money, boy. I’ma find your ass.'”

Best @IAmSteveHarvey impression EVER:



"Steve sent me a text, he goes, 'Boy, when I see you Imma beat yo ass.'" – @GodfreyComedian pic.twitter.com/nBnlEbMGAn — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) March 20, 2024

After Sharpe asked if Godfrey had ever done the impression in front of the “Original Kings of Comedy” star, he replied, “Hell naw,” before going into another impression of Harvey on the game show. “Top five answers on the board. Here’s the question. Name something Steve fit to do to Godfrey when he sees his ass. Whoop his ass. Number one answer, boy. Yeah.”

Godfrey went on to say that he perfected his Harvey impression by watching the “Family Feud” for hours when he was on the road and didn’t have many cable channels. The entire “Club Shay Shay” interview can be seen below.