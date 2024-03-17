‘Anything’s Possible’: Chris Tucker Says He’s Open to Reprising His Role In New ‘Friday’ Movie Under One Condition

After years of stating that he would not, Chris Tucker has finally hinted that he might be open to doing another “Friday” movie if the conditions are right.

In 1995, the Def Comedy Jam actor starred opposite N.W.A founding member Ice Cube in the hood classic film, “Friday.” The comedy has grossed more than $27 million at the box office since its release and solidified Cube and his Cubevision as Hollywood welterweights.

Chris Tucker reconsiders doing another “Friday” movie as Smokey. (Photo: @christucker / Instagram)

After becoming a devout Christian, Tucker, who played a heavy weed smoker named Smokey, stepped away from the project despite the success of the film. Cube played his friend Craig, who got fired from work on his day off.

When the sequel opportunity arose, the once-blue comedian expressed disinterest in reprising his role, noting that he “didn’t do the second one … because of the weed” and the influence it portrayed.

But it seems that the “Rush Hour” star may be singing a different tune.

While promoting his “Legend Tour” at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, he stopped by the Big Tigger Show on V-103, Tucker revealed that he improved a lot of his scenes, “That’s why I can’t be Smokey now, not saying we can’t do another movie, but it was that time. It was a special time. It was the early 90s.”

He was then if he would bless the world with another installment of the “Friday” franchise featuring a performance from Tucker.

“And I know I’ve told you, if there is a ‘Last Friday’ movie I think that you should be in it,” co-host Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan told Tucker during the interview.

Tucker interrupted, “Well you know it ain’t going to be no last one if I’m in it. Cause they just going to do a couple of more ‘cause we going to do it right.”

Big Tigger continued, “I think DC Young Fly should be your son, and Cube and Ice Cube’s son should be here.”

Tucker said if that were to happen, the Wild ’N Out star would “definitely need” to be in the film.

“You know if they get it together,” the comedian said, howling, “Anything’s possible.”

When asked what needs to be in place, he said that studios have to want to do it, and so do the producers who will fund it.

“It’s a lot that goes with it,” he said.

Fans appear to have mixed feelings about the idea of Tucker reprising the role due to years of requests for his return and other cast members who have passed.

“With all due respect, it’s too late now. Many of the cast members have passed,” one person wrote.

Among the “Friday” actors who have passed away, are John Witherspoon, Bernie Mac, Tommy Tiny Lister, known as Debo, Yvette Willson, Anthony AJ Johnson, and Reynaldo Ray.

Yet, Cube has teased the idea for years his intention to include Tucker in other films in the franchise. But some fans just wanted people to stop playing in the public’s face.

“Omg they been dragging this and playing in everybody face for YEARS! They can keep it ATP!” the post said.

Omg they been DRAGGING this and playing in everybody face for YEARS! They can keep it ATP! pic.twitter.com/a1KTfDFVUm — LITTY🔥LOHAN  (@LITTYLOHAN) March 14, 2024

One person joked, “We bullied this lil n—’ga into reconsidering.”

Another person wrote the script.

“Film dedicated to John Witherspoon and Deebo (Tony Lister). Smokey and Craig meet again at the funeral. And have to deal with same issues with their sons (Cube’s son and DC young fly as Chris Tucker son),” one person wrote.

Film dedicated to John Witherspoon and Deebo (Tony Lister). Smokey and Craig meet again at the funeral. And have to deal with same issues with their sons (Cube’s son and DC young fly as Chris Tucker son) pic.twitter.com/Gpzd8dcAYK — Jay (@JayTheGreat305) March 15, 2024

Big Tigger, arms folded, pressed Tucker further during the interview asking, “But you are down for it?”

“Another ‘Friday’?” Tucker answered. “I don’t know. It has to come back right. Because, like I said, at this point, I’m only doing stuff I know I could do my best and I could have a lot of fun. It got to be right. I’m not going to cheat. I don’t do stuff for money. Never did.”

Cube can vouch for that statement, noting that no amount of money could move Tucker to do a project, not even the $12 million that he offered him.

“You’ll hear 1,000 different stories but we wanted to pay him $12 million to do that movie and he turned it down,” Ice Cube shared on the “Full Send” podcast on May 19.

“He said it was for religious reasons,” he continued. “He didn’t wanna cuss and he didn’t wanna smoke weed on camera.”

One movie Tucker is definitely open to starring in is “Rush Hour 4.”

During another interview with WSB-TV 2 promoting his recent stand-up gig, the 52-year-old said, “I think it’s going to happen. I want to do another one. Jackie [Chan] wants to do another one. I think the studio wants to do another one, so we’re just working on the script, tweaking it, and making it better.”

On this one, he was clear, “We’re going to get it done.”