Laken Riley Found Dead at UGA: What We Know About the Report of the Nursing Student Discovered with ‘Visible Injuries’ Near Lake Herrick

A University of Georgia spokesperson announced Friday evening that a person has been taken into custody in connection to the death of a 22-year-old woman, Laken Riley, whose body was discovered on the school’s campus on Thursday.

The victim was initially reported missing after going for a morning jog at the Intramural Fields but didn’t return home, UGA Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said at a news conference. When police arrived at the campus just after 12:30 p.m., officers found her “unconscious” and “not breathing” with “visible injuries” in an area behind Lake Herrick. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

“A suspect in the murder of Laken Riley has been taken into custody by the University of Georgia Police Department,” UGA said in a social media post. “At this time, there are no indications of a continuing threat to the UGA campus related to this matter.”

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey Clark speaks at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

According to reports, Riley was in the nursing program at Augusta University’s Athens campus, and she previously attended UGA, which is about 15 minutes away. Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told CNN that the autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death.

Classes at UGA and Augusta’s College of Nursing were canceled. They are set to resume next week.

“When you have a suspect that’s on the loose, there’s always a danger,” Clark continued. “But there’s no immediate danger at this time.”

Parents have been challenging the administration to improve their safety measures on campus to protect their children. Veronica Bennett told WSB-TV that more than the safety app is needed.

“That hits a little too close to home,” Bennett said. “As a parent, I get tired of that being UGA’s go-to. Oh, we have the safety app. Well, the safety app is not much of a deterrent.”

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz acknowledged the tragedy in a statement on social media Thursday evening.

“I join everyone here at the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government in deep sadness over today’s murder in our city,” Girtz said. “We promise to do everything possible to collaborate with UGA PD to bring this investigation to a rapid conclusion, and will continue to work overtime to prevent further tragedies.”