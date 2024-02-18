Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Slammed After Media Outlet Creates ‘Love & Basketball’ Mock Poster Featuring the Couple as ‘Love & Lombardi’ 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are viewed as America’s dream couple by many, but not everyone is happy about it.

While many have accepted that these media darlings will be plastered on television from now until the next season, some on social media are tired of the constant showboating of their love. Moreover, they are tired of mainstream media trying to merge their relationship into certain sacred cows in areas of Black culture.

First, it was the pop singer “Swag Surfin’” during a football game a few weeks ago.

Then it was Kelce dancing to the Beastie Boys’ “You Gotta Fight For Your Right” at the top of the 2024 Super Bowl and being credited with popularizing the “Fade” haircut.

Now, it’s for the reimagining of the movie art for the cult classic film, “Love & Basketball,” by the sports outlet Overtime.

A comparison of the “Love & Basketball” poster and Love & Lombardi artwork from Overtime circulates online. (Photos: @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram; @overtime/X)

The original poster features actors Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps embracing a kiss while holding up a basketball. Their characters in the 2000 romantic drama film, Monica Wright and Quincy “Que” McCall, were childhood friends who both grew up as ballers and eventually fell in love.

In the new image floating around the internet, Swift is superimposed in her boyfriend’s arms, and the two are lifting the Lombardi trophy over their head. Cleverly, the artist titled the image as “Love & Lombardi.”

The meme was just too much for people who exploded with outrage when The Neighborhood Watch posted it on its Instagram profile. The tone of the comments asked one question, particularly during February: “How much disrespect is the culture supposed to take?”

I KNOW LIKE HELL I DID NOT JUST SEE THOSE CAUCASIANS ON THE LOVE & BASKETBALL POSTER pic.twitter.com/jTeVl0RkJx — The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) February 12, 2024

“Nah they taking this ish too far,” one person wrote. Another added, “It’s Black History Month have some respect for this black classic movie!”

“We were disrespected since February 1st,” one more comment read, surmising, “I think it has something to do with last August’s Chair-Gate.”

The backlash was so massive that Overtime removed the post from its social media accounts altogether.

While the folk are livid about the playful image posted by the Overtime outlet, neither Taylor nor Kelce is paying anyone any mind.

Immediately after the Kansas City Chiefs won the big game, squeaking the 25-22 win against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, Swift planted a big passionate kiss on her man in the middle of the Allegiant Stadium field.

Later, the two celebrated the championship at a victory party, singing together her hit songs, “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

One clip circulating on social media shows Swift and the tight-end dancing excitedly to an EDM remix of the singer’s 2008 chart-topping single.

Taylor Swift Super Bowl champion pic.twitter.com/00Mo9JRoTx — Overtime (@overtime) February 12, 2024

The two are smiling at each other while mouthing the lyrics “It’s a love story, baby just say yes.” While wearing her boo’s jacket, she jumps up and wraps her arms around his neck, and kisses him again.

A second clip shows Kelce and the 14-time Grammy winner serenading each other to a club mix of “You Belong With Me.”

It is a monumental moment for the couple, as the tight end and his teammates made history as the NFL’s first repeat champion in nearly 20 years. Before Sunday, the last team to win back-to-back was the 2003-04 Patriots. After their victory and during a presentation of the Vince Lombardi trophy, No. 87 took the mic and led a crowd of enthusiastic fans, including Swift, in a chant of Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas.”

As for the “Midnights” singer, she took home her fourth Album of the Year Grammy Award earlier this month.

The two woke up to the joy of being champions, and most likely unaware of just how their sugary love is irking so many in the world.