‘She’ll Forgive Me’: Barack Obama Admits He Could Have Done More to ‘Appreciate’ His Wife for Raising Their Daughters Through His Presidency After Michelle Revealed She Didn’t Like Him for 10 Years

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have made it past one of the most taxing times of their marriage: the child-rearing years.

The former First Lady has been transparent about the challenges the couple endured while juggling Barack’s political career and raising their daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21.

The Obama Family (L-R): Michelle, Malia, Barack and Sasha. (Photo: @barackobama/Twitter.)

Last year, during a roundtable discussion with other prominent women in Black culture, Michelle admitted the stress of being the girls’ primary caregiver led to a decade of not liking her husband.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this – it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she told Revolt TV.

She further explained, “There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what? Ten years – we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 – it’s just how you look at it.”

In a new interview for CBS, the former president of the United States addressed his wife’s comments. “Michelle, when our girls were growing up, that was priority one, two, three, and four,” he began.

He also acknowledged that he could have done more to help Michelle as a parent during their years in the White House.

“I did not fully appreciate, I think — as engaged of a father as I was — the degree of stress and tension for her knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment,” said the “Dreams of My Father” author.

“But that we were raising our daughters in a situation that just wasn’t normal,” the 44th president added.

Now that Sasha and Malia both have graduated from college as young adults, the couple’s relationship has returned to equilibrium.

“She is a little more forgiving of all my faults… What she’s told me is, ‘Looking back, you did okay as a dad.’ And if I pass that test, she’ll forgive me [for] most of my other forcibles,” he said.

Online, social media users were quick to weigh in on the conversation, writing:

“They are so transparent. I hope their honesty helps someone.”

“10 years? Maybe I don’t need to get married cause if I don’t like you for 3 days I’m gone.”

“Lol he like baby I’m sorry u hated me I love you tho.”

“Hope they don’t start telling all they business like Will and Jada,” read a comment.

As for getting back into the “Becoming” author’s good graces, he said that leaving the Oval Office and having more time for each other has made all the difference.

In October, the couple will celebrate 31 years of marriage.