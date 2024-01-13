Ayo Edebiri’s Golden Globe Win Overshadowed by Her Grossed Out Reaction to ‘The Bear’ Co-Star’s NearlyNude Calvin Klein Photos

“The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri is not here for questions her about her co-star’s nearly nude photos in a recent Calvin Klein ad. The 28-year-old actress playfully attempted to avoid discussing Jeremy Allen White’s new ad that’s buzzing all over social media.

While on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, Edebiri — who took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy — was asked about and shown the photo of a co-worker and his chiseled chest posing in nothing but white boxer briefs.

“Jeremy, put that away!” said “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson as she stood next to Edebiri, who flinched super hard and looked away when she saw White’s image.

“I’m just happy for him. That’s my boy. I do feel like I want people to understand he’s my co-worker,” she said to “Access Hollywood reporter behind the camera.

“The flinch,” wrote one person on X, while another said, “SCREAMING! She wanted to unsee immediately.”

Many online who watched the short interaction noticed Edebiri had an obvious look of shock and almost embarrassment on her face, as well as White’s during a separate interview with ExtraTV.

A video clip shows the entire cast of “The Bear” with co-stars Abby Elliott and Edwin Lee Gibson standing in between White and Edebiri. After asking a series of questions about the show, the reporter asked a less serious question.

“What went through you’re mind as you all saw this?” he said before pulling out a large photo from White’s Calvin Klein ad.

Edebiri reacted quickly as she took the photo, turned it around, and placed it against the wall. “What are you doing?” the reporter asked, to which she replied, ‘Putting it away.”

She added, “That’s my boy … this is a work function.”

“She knows it makes him feel uncomfortable as well as everyone else in the room. & you can tell by the way Jeremy awkwardly chuckled. WHY are they doing that in front of his coworkers when it has nothing to do w the show?” one person posted on X.

Another said, “The way ayo edebiri can’t do a simple interview w out her yt male costar being brought up…not to mention yall making him uncomfortable too by doing this sh-t like stoppp.”

The reporter kept trying to bring back the photo as the cast yelled out, “We’re family,” and “That’s his other job.”

Actor Ebon Moss Bachrach, who plays Richard” in “The Bear,” chimed in, “We’re not at an underwear awards, you know what I mean? Like we’re here to talk about our show and what we do here.”

The cast encouraged the reporter to move on to more relevant matters, but he continued pressing White about the social media buzz about his images. He admitted it made him “uncomfortable” seeing the responses from people.