‘She Looks Just Like Her Mama But Plays Like Her Father’: A Video of Shaquille O’Neal’s and Shaunie Henderson’s 6-Foot-3 Daughter Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Henderson’s 6-foot-10 son, Shareef O’Neal, recently claimed he shielded his father’s identity from his classmates to maintain some sort of normality during school hours.

While he was able to temporarily achieve this act, it doesn’t seem likely for Me’Arah O’Neal, the former couple’s 6-foot-3 daughter.

A basketball highlight video of Shaq’s daughter Me’Arah O’Neal has fans stunned by her resemblance to her mother Shaunie Henderson. (Photos: @shaq/Instagram; @mearahoneal_/Instagram; @iamshaunie/Instagram)

The 16-year-old recently participated in session one of Nike Elite Youth Girls Basketball, also known as Nike Girls EYBL.

In a highlight video shared by @courtsidefilms on Twitter, Me’Arah appears to be following in her father’s footsteps as she uses her body and experienced technique to perfectly align herself with the net for a successful basket.

To date, the clip has over 2.4 million views, over 5,250 likes, and 815 retweets.

Though the young teen appears to be taking after her father in the athletics department, fans believe she has taken after her mother when it comes to her appearance.

Several viewers couldn’t help but notice the prominent resemblance between Henderson and Me’Arah, suggesting that the “Basketball Wives” creator copied and pasted the child “all by herself.”



“D–m was Shaq even in the room? it look loke Shaunie made her all by herself”



“She got her mama whole face but is a menace in the paint. Honestly more so than her Daddy because she was draining them three’s”

“She looks just like her mama but plays like her father”

“I know I’m getting old because the first thing I thought was ‘you look just like your d–m mama’”

Me’Arah, the youngest of Shaq and Shaunie’s five children, currently attends Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, California. She currently plays Center position just like her father did

In addition to the young scholar and 23-year-old Shareef, O’Neal, and Henderson also share a 21-year-old daughter, Amirah, and a 20-year-old son, Shaquir.

Henderson has a 25-year-old son, Myles O’Neal, from a previous relationship. Shaq adopted Myles when he married the now-48-year-old Shaunie back in 2002.

Last June, the mother of five shared a group photo of herself with all of her children, and fans hilariously joked that Henderson birthed her babies without O’Neal’s DNA.