‘I Just Don’t Know That Those Questions Are Necessary Almost 13 Years Later’: Shaunie Henderson Shuts Down Questions About Shaq, Brings Up Husband Keion

Shaunie Henderson is tired of the Shaquille O’Neal questions and would like all questions concerning her ex-husband to shift into questions concerning her new man, Pastor Keion Henderson.

When asked about the former basketball player’s recent interview with People magazine and how she felt about him taking full responsibility for the demise of their relationship, Henderson, in talking to Page Six, had this, among other things to say, “What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is.”

I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six.

While Henderson commends her ex-husband of over a decade for recognizing his faults, she told Page Six his truth no longer concerns her.

“I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life.”



The 48-year-old entrepreneur also admitted to being tired of the majority of questions that she is asked when it comes to O’Neal.

“I just don’t know that those questions are necessary almost 13 years later, you know what I mean? That was a time in my life… If you have any questions about Keion Henderson, you are more than willing to ask all day long, shoot!”

Shaunie and Keion Henderson married in May at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club, People magazine exclusively confirmed.

The mom of five told People after her father passed three months before the wedding, she “really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle.”



Nevertheless, she had the support of many, including her five children, four of whom she biologically shares with O’Neal and one O’Neal adopted.

Although O’Neal and Henderson will always be tied together by their children, it looks as if the “Basketball Wives” creator and executive producer is ready for new questions surrounding her new journey as first lady with husband Keion.