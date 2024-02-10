D.L. Hughley Tells Mo’Nique to ‘Treat My Kids Like Your Own and Act Like They Don’t Exist’ In Latest Rant to Comedian 



Mo’Nique‘s sit down with Shannon Sharpe continues to reverberate throughout the comedy world, sparking responses from those she mentioned in her interview.

Many have taken to their social media platforms with their reactions to her allegations and comments, namely D.L. Hughley, who made a scathing retort that alleged that her husband lives off of her, she has asked other comedians for money, and that she neglects her children.

Mo’Nique slams D.L. Hughley about his radio show team asking an inappropriate question about her husband during an interview. (Photos: Barry King/Getty Images; Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

During her conversation with Sharpe, Mo’Nique revealed the origin of her years-long feud with Hughley, claiming that it started with an inappropriate game of “Would You Rather” played by the co-host of his radio show, and quickly escalated when she was removed as the headliner of their comedy show without prior knowledge. However, tempers rose when Mo’Nique posted a resurfaced clip in which Hughley confessed in an interview that his daughter was sexually assaulted by a friend, and he initially did not believe her.

In the Instagram caption, Mo’Nique wrote, “When I said ‘how can DL’s wife suck the d—k of a coward’, this is what I meant. When my husband & I say we have to fight for the little girls coming up behind us & u see DL didn’t believe his own daughter over a friend because he seemingly likes his friend more than he LOVED HIS OWN DAUGHTER & didn’t want to be bothered by the inconvenient truth. This highlights why the BLACK WOMEN isn’t believed when she publicly speaks about her trauma. What does the BLACK WOMEN & his (DL’s ) BLACK WIFE have coming. Watch who stands with this man & your looking at the same ones who will sit down, when you our sisters are being attacked. I find it funny that DL will call out ICE CUBE, KANYE, RIZZA ISLAM, ANGELA STANTON, MYSELF ETC., but he won’t call out the name of the person that violated his daughter. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS FOR THE PEOPLE WHO SAID I JUST NEED TO LET THINGS GO!”

Mo’Nique was met with backlash from both Hughley and his eldest daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, for dredging up their family business. Hughley addressed Mo’Nique’s transgressions once again following her “Club Shay Shay” interview.

“I will NEVER FORGIVE OR FORGET the way you tried to manipulate my daughter’s trauma to fit your sick narrative. I don’t play when it comes to mine,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Feb. 8.

With her husband by her side, Mo’Nique responded to Hughley’s video, addressing several points he made, including what was said about his family.

“When you said, ‘Mo’Nique said I stood by and watched my daughter be raped,’ D.L. Hughley, that’s your conscious talking to you, brother,” Mo’Nique explained. “I never said that. Never would I do anything to try and harm any of your babies because we have babies, too. However, what I was saying to your daughter, and to the other daughters out there, I know what it’s like for your daddy to know you’ve been touched and he not protect you because my daddy did the same thing. That’s what that whole point was.”

Hughley fired back in yet another response video, this time live from his radio show. In the caption of his video, he told Mo’Nique that she could not be the “aggressor and the victim” with him before, once again, detailing his gripes with her, like her blasting his wife on stage in Detroit and using his “daughter’s trauma into it to try and hurt” him.

“Mo’Nique, you talked about how my children… Families are off-limits… They weren’t when you were running across Vegas. I mean the stage in Detroit. They weren’t when you were talking s—t on social media. when you got you’re a— whipped, and your tickets dropped, then they became off-limits.”

“Let’s do this. Let’s decide that you will treat my children like you treat yours,” he continued. “Like you don’t know them: invisible. Like you have no relationship with them. Like you’re estranged. Like you’re unfamiliar. Like you don’t know them.”

Amidst his 4-minute response video, Hughley turned his sights to Mo’Nique’s husband, Sidney Hicks.

“You know, what I’d never do? I would never let my woman take care of me. I would never let my woman get evicted from her apartment. I would never let my woman have to ask another man for money. I’d never do that,” he said. “Can your old man say the same? He loves you. Of course, he got to say that. You claim him on your taxes.”

Hughley has two daughters, Ryan Nicole Hughley, 37, and Tyler Whitney Hughley, 33, and one son, Kyle Hughley, 36.

Tyler was reportedly the daughter who was sexually abused and injected into Mo’Nique and Hughley’s feud on social media.

Hughley stated that Mo’Nique is gaslighting with her comments, suggesting she knows she was wrong. He pointed out that her apology, which came after facing backlash on social media, supports his claim.

Online spectators suggest that this back-and-forth will not end well.

“Lawd this is worse than Biggie and Tupac,” one person said. Another added in part, “Wow… I don’t really know what happened, but I really hope Y’all work it out, and Ur Right, attacks against family is wrong, talk to the individual, not the world.”

One person tweeted, “Celebrity death match need to come back just for D.L Hughley and Mo’Nique.”

Fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish was also spotted in Hughley’s comments.

During her Club Shay Shay interview, Mo’Nique slammed Haddish for allegedly making slick comments about her husband in a 2018 magazine interview. The Baltimore native clapped back, saying that if she had a husband like hers, perhaps she would not be accused of grooming children and have several DUIs on her record.

D.L. Hughley claps back at Mo’Nique on his Instagram. (Screenshot from @realdlhughley)

While the “Girls Trip” actor did not leave a remark, she did seem to be in agreement with Hughley. She posted handclap emojis underneath the post.