D.L. Hughley Blasts Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview, Says Comedian Is a ‘Liar’ Who Pays Husband to be with Her Because Her Family Hates Her

Comedian D.L. Hughley has responded after Mo’Nique’s scathing interview with Shannon Sharpe, where she unleashed explosive remarks about what led to their fallout years ago.

Mo’Nique said he felt disrespected after appearing on a past interview on Hughley’s radio show, where two hosts asked her an inappropriate question about her husband during a game of “Would You Rather.” She said spoke about the confusing mishap regarding who was scheduled as the headliner of a 2022 comedy event. But “The Original Kings of Comedy” star says her facts are all messed up.

Hours after Mo’Nique’s “Club Shay Shay” interview went live on YouTube, Hughley seemingly “checked” her while denying her “messy” claims.

“The reason lies and false narratives continue to go on and circulate is because they go unchecked. What you’re not gonna do is call me out my name and not get checked. Monique is a liar,” he captioned his post on Instagram.

“She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand. You don’t get to tear people down and then soften the blow by calling them “brotha… sista… sweet baby”. That’s NOT love, far from it,” he continued before noting that Mo’Nique pretended to show love to his daughter, Tina, but then revealed her traumatic past of being molested with the world.”

“I will NEVER FORGIVE OR FORGET the way you tried to manipulate my daughter’s trauma to fit your sick narrative. I don’t play when it comes to mine.

In the video, Hughley went onto make jokes about Mo’Nique’s workout videos, stating, “I don’t know anybody who work out that much and gain weight unless every crunch you do got captain in front of it.”

He began by correcting her account of what took place when his co-host Jasmine Sanders asked the inappropriate question. Mo’Nique said when she called to inform him of what took place he was very dismissive, prompting her to send his team a cease-and-desist letter.

“Mo’Nique’s a liar. When Mo’NIque did call me, I heard her complaints, I listened to her, and I pulled the segment. So, If I had been as dismissive as she alleges I was, that segment would have aired. It didn’t because I respected her wishes.”

The 60-year-old said he was baffled that Mo’Nique, a fellow comedy veteran, would be “offended” as someone who talks crap about other people regularly.

In response to her telling viewers to look up footage of him talking about her over the years, Hughley, said, “Do that, do exactly what she says and you know what you’re not going to find? You’re not going to find any evidence of that because Mo’Nique is a f—g liar. She’s lying about that.”

Regarding the alleged contract dispute about who was headlining the show, he claims his name was written on the tickets above her name. “She knows the story but what she did in response to that, she talked about my dog, my wife. This broad even brought up my daughter’s personal trauma.”

Just when we thought that Mo'Nique might've had enough proof to win her online feud with D.L. Hughley, he went above and beyond to show that he had the rightful headlining spot during a recent event that saw them both performing.



“The Parkers” star went on stage during her comedy set and made jokes about Hughley and later made more remarks on Instagram Live. “The Brothers” star said he was furious Mo’Nique revealed that his daughter was molested and then told the world that he “allowed his daughter to be raped in front of me.” He believes she only stopped after “everyone in my family checked her.”

Taking another low jab at her estranged relationship with her son, Hughley asked, “How do you have sweet babies when you’re own babies don’t f—k with you?” before moving on to her husband, Sidney Hicks, “Except your daddy who you have to pay.”

Mo’Nique and Hicks share twin boys, as well as Mo’Nique’s sons, Shalon Watkins and Mark Jackson Jr. from previous marriages. During her interview, she revealed to Sharpe that she and her firstborn were “still very much separated.” She said, “It’s one of those things where you have to pray to the universe and say, ‘Let time do the healing.'”

Hughley believes she should have spent more time writing better jokes for her “trash” Netflix special, “My Name Is Mo’Nique,” than complaining about not having a special and previously suing the streaming platform. Many recall Mo’Nique saying she received a lowball offer of $500,000 over Amy Schumer, who was offered $11 million.

Still, Hughley’s video response received mixed reactions in his comment section. One person wrote, “Sounds like she touched a nerve or two,” while another wrote, “A hurt dog will bark.”

There were a handful of comments attacking Hughley for making ill remarks, asking, “Why would you refer to her weight? Smfh.”

Yet, some agreed that there’s no going back once a person goes low. “When Monique spoke about his daughter’s trauma, she chose violence. At this point, she gets what she gets.”

On X, one social media user suggests that Hughley and Mo’Nique’s beef began long ago during a joint appearance on his “The D.L. Hughley Show” in 2001 — two years after she began her iconic role as Nikki Parker.