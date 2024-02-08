Would You Choose $50,000 Over Pleasing Your Family? Couple Defends Their Decision to Elope In Greece Despite Parents Feeling ‘Robbed’

[Note: The bride’s father pays for the wedding, yes? Who are all these people paying for their own weddings?]

Haley Black and her husband, Mon’Darius, wouldn’t change anything about their wedding in Santorini, Greece. The special day was filled with the most beautiful decorations in one of the most romantic places in the world.

The only thing missing on their big day was most of their loved ones. However, it was all a part of their plan.

In a now-viral video shared on various social media outlets, the couple revealed it’s cheaper to elope in Greece than pay for a traditional wedding in the United States.

“We eloped, so of course, everyone calls us bougie even though we spent less money in Greece than people spent on their hometown weddings,” the couple jokingly states in the latest TikTok trend.

More Couples Are Choosing To Elope

The Blacks are not an anomaly. They are among a growing trend of couples choosing to elope versus planning a traditional wedding ceremony. A recent Helzberg Diamonds study found more than 60 percent of people surveyed are open to a “scaled-back elopement style wedding.”

The average wedding costs a little more than $33,000. Nearly 30 percent of those surveyed say that’s too much money to spend on a wedding. The Blacks agree. That’s why they chose to save what could have been a $50,000 wedding because both come from large families.

“We didn’t want to be in debt, so decided we would not take out any loans,” Haley tells Atlanta Black Star. “We knew at the time we were planning that we would eventually buy a house or build a home. We felt it would be more responsible for us to go to the courthouse and save a tremendous amount of money.”

Haley and Mon’Darius Black from her Instagram (Photo: @callmecollins.hdc/Instagram)

While the courthouse was the original plan, Haley’s best friend asked permission to send her some ideas on eloping and wedding planners overseas since Haley mentioned she would be open to eloping abroad.

To her surprise, her best friend’s suggestions were better than expected. The couple found just what they wanted at Canaves Oia in Santorini, Greece. The boutique hotel specializes in elopement-style weddings.

The Blacks chose a ceremony on the Sunset Terrace, the most expensive option that cost approximately $5,800. A champagne toast, the reception venue, the cake, the wedding planner, and the day coordinator were included in the original price.

Costs were cut because ten people attended the wedding, including the officiant, the photographer, two bridesmaids, and two groomsmen. Haley says hotel staff only charged for people who needed a seat. In their case, it was the spouse of one of the bridesmaids.

“We spent $1,700 [on the wedding] total because we eliminated the reception area and the need for food,” Haley says. “The more I checked off the list, the lower the price. The team even helped us plan our reception, which was an excursion.”

Their decision to elope, however, didn’t come without disapproval. Family members from both sides were upset about not witnessing their big day.

Despite the pushback, Haley says they would not change anything about their special day.

“For people considering doing what we did, your family will probably be upset at first, but they will eventually be understanding and supportive,” she says. “You should never feel that you have to spend thousands of dollars to appease family members. Your marriage is between you and your spouse, and that’s all that matters.”