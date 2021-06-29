Two LSU Medical Students Garner Praise After Assisting an Ill Passenger Onboard a Flight to Greece: ‘Excellence Above Everything’

When Lauren Bagneris and Heather Duplessis boarded their flight to Greece on Saturday, June 26, potentially saving a life is perhaps the last thing they thought they’d be doing.

According to WDSU News, the pair of Louisiana State University medical students helped a passenger on their flight who abruptly fell ill. When asked if there were any medical professionals on board, no one answered. That’s when Bagneris and her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sister identified themselves as medical students from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and helped the passenger. That’s according to a post uploaded on Instagram by Bagneris’s mother, Suzette Bagneris.

LSU Health officials stated that the unidentified woman had become lightheaded and fell due to hypoglycemia and heat exhaustion. Together, the two students took the woman’s blood pressure, pulse and blood sugar. After getting her to calm down, they got her some juice and food and cooled her down as they communicated with a doctor on the ground. In a Facebook post included in the media outlet’s coverage, LSU Health wrote that thanks to Lauren Bagneris and Heather Duplessis’ effort, “the patient ended up feeling much better and credits the two talented doctors in the making and their LSU medical education. Way to Geaux Tigers! You do us proud!!!”

Lauren Bagneris and Heather Duplessis, two LSU Medical students garner praise after assisting an ill passenger onboard a flight to Greece. Photo: WDSU @bagenerislawfirm/Instagram

While speaking with the news outlet, Duplessis said, “It kind of reminds you of why they challenge us the way that they do. It’s so we will be able to respond in emergency situations like this.” After graduation, Bagneris wants to work in cardiology, heart health and nutrition, while Duplessis intends to become an OB/GYN and focus on maternal-fetal medicine.

Bagneris’ mother who shared the amazing story online with a photo of the pair in action wrote, “My daughter Lauren Bagneris and her Soror Heather Duplessis, both 2nd year Med Students at LSU, responded to an emergency call for a medical professional on a plane to Greece,” the proud mother wrote. “When nobody else stepped up, and saved a woman’s life.”

Folks flooded the comments section with admiration, including one woman who wrote, “Praying the lady is ok- she had two live angels watching over her!” Another person commented, “Many blessings to your daughter and her Soror and prayers the woman makes a full recovery.”

“Bless these young future doctors in the making… Love to see it ❤️❤️ Good job ladies …. Blessings,” wrote a third. A fourth commented, “Excellence above everything saving lives.” That person added, “✊🏾Well done Father & Mother bear well done🤎.”

“They were put on that plane at that time for a reason. God’s Grace…,”said a fifth.