We Have Six Kids, My Husband Cheated and Everyone Thinks I’m Crazy for Getting a Divorce

A popular and beloved Black family on Instagram has stirred up much debate over whether a mother should leave her cheating husband or if it is better to stay.

Atlanta-based couple Justin and Mahogany Jackson are known for their YouTube channel and social media accounts, The Jacksons of Atlanta. They are known for putting their lives on full display, showing the funny moments as a family of eight. The couple has six children together.

But as we all know by now, social media is just a highlight reel. Mahogany recently announced that she plans to leave her husband after alleging he had an “affair” with a fellow colleague.

“After eight years of marriage, I am getting a divorce,” she wrote on Instagram. “Since the onset of November 2023, my husband has been involved in an affair with a fellow participant from his comedic endeavors.”

She goes on to describe how the alleged affair wasn’t an isolated incident but rather what she characterizes as a “recurring pattern behavior.”

Social media users are split on the decision to get a divorce following the announcement. Indeed, divorce is never an easy choice to make. Even divorces that are considered amicable result in hurt, disappointment, anger, and resentment. These feelings only escalate when children are involved, which is the case for the Jacksons.

“Serious question, why get a divorce?” one Instagram user asked. “Why not just be poly and keep your husband and your household together?”

“It’s in a man’s nature. Y’all can discuss an arrangement that works best for your dynamic, but to give away everything you’ve been building for the past ten years because there is another woman, which is in a man’s nature to me, is unfair to you,” they continued.

“You better stay with him until them babies get older,” said another.

“Ain’t no point of leaving now y’all 6 kids in gotta stick that out no man gone want you with 6,” echoed another Instagram commenter.

Meanwhile, others are suggesting she exhaust all options before making what could be a pivotal life change.

“Therapy, please, before y’all make this decision,” an Instagram user suggested.

The overwhelming opinions and comments that stand out under Mahogany’s post are from people urging Mahogany not to let him leave “Scot-Free,” or in this context, as the primary parent taking care of six children.

“He will be leaving with all 6 kids,” said one user. “Men need to get what they give. Let them see how it feels to be left single with kids.”

“Girl, I am MAD!!! Y’all better be joking!” another chimed in. “Not he gon leave you with all them kids!!! Done gave that man the best years of your thighs and all them babies! Now, a divorce. I’M SICK!”

The comments are not too far off. Divorce attorneys estimate that 90 percent of child custody arrangements give mothers primary custody. U.S. Census Bureau data backs these claims, as more than 79 percent of women in the country are listed as custodial parents.

While Justin has not directly responded to Mahogany’s claims, he put out his own statement to his more than 80,000 followers.

“After eight years of marriage, I’ve reached the difficult conclusion that it’s time for me to move on and seek a divorce,” he writes. “This decision was not arrived at lightly. It was the product of extensive self-examination, prayer, and seeking wise counsel.”

Since then, Mahogany has been directing people to her personal YouTube channel called “Mahogany’s World,” signaling she’s moving forward and away from the family brand that highlights Black love, marriage, and raising children together.

“This was the first year I was not anticipating because I had so much going on in my personal life,” she says in a new video posted on her personal account. “Every day was hard.”