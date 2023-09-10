I Want a Divorce! Should I Wait Until My Husband’s Raise Goes Into Effect Before I Pull the Trigger?

My husband and I met on a Caribbean cruise for singles. He was my partner in a game we were playing on the boat and pretty much stayed by my side for the duration of the trip. After the cruise, we dated for eight months and were married five short months later.

He and I are definitely opposites in every way. He’s a homebody, and I like to be out and about. I love to go to the mall, and he would rather shop online. He’s into video games, and I’m more of a reality TV junkie. Neither of us wants to have children, which is about the only thing on which we actually agree. He works all the time, and I’m a stay-at-home wife.

Over the past couple of months, I’ve been mulling over the idea of divorce. I simply don’t want to be tied down to a marriage that doesn’t make me happy. I want the freedom to go out and meet someone who will have more time for me and share my likes, values and interests. My love language is quality time, and my husband’s love language is gifts. Don’t get me wrong: I love it when he showers me with new things, but ultimately, I would rather have his time.

We went to dinner last weekend, and I had every intention of broaching the sticky subject of divorce, that is, until my husband announced that he received a significant raise at work. This gave me great pause.

If I leave now before the raise goes into effect, it won’t be considered in the divorce settlement. If I wait it out, then some of that money will be mine. I hate to sound petty, but I took good care of him as a housewife, and I want what I’m owed.

Should I wait for my husband’s raise to kick in before I divorce him, or leave now in search of my true happiness?

