‘That’s My Spiritual Wife’: Former NFL Player Chandler Jones Shows Off Tattoo of His ‘Love’ Jhené Aiko Tattoo Although He’s Never Met Her 

Former Arizona Cardinals outside defensive end Chandler Jones revealed that he has singer Jhené Aiko‘s name tattooed on his arm. According to the former NFL star, the pair share a deep connection despite never meeting.

Jones opened up about Aiko and his ink on “Jaxxon Podcast” on Jan. 19. He told podcast hosts Rampage Jackson and Bear Degidio that the 35-year-old “Sativa” singer was his “spiritual wife.” Jones also discussed his stays at mental health facilities during the interview.

Chandler Jones (left) revealed that he has a tattoo of the name of Jhené Aiko (right) name on his arm. (Photos: @chanjones/Instagram, @jheneaiko/Instagram)

When asked why he hadn’t dated a famous woman, Jones replied, “Every girl that I talk to, every girl that knows me, every girl that I talk to, they all want to get married. But I always tell them, ‘If Jhené Aiko is ever available, you gotta slide. If Jhené Aiko’s ever available’…” he began before breaking into her song “Higher.”

“My milk of magnesia,” he added after being shown a picture of the singer.

Jones also noted that he didn’t want to disrespect Aiko’s longtime boyfriend, Big Sean.

“Big Sean, yeah, I don’t want to DM her,” he said before referring to the “Finally Famous” rapper as “Little Sean.”

“That’s his lady. I don’t wanna disrespect him, but I love her.”

Jones then removed his coat to reveal Jhene’s name tattooed on his right arm.

“Let me show you something,” he said revealing his tattoo. “She got my whole arm. That’s her whole name. Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo. That’s my wife. That’s my spiritual wife.”

Jones added that he’s never met or communicated with Aiko, but he still feels that the duo has a spiritual connection. “It’s not even her music. I’ve never met her. I never even communicated with this woman, but like, whenever I listen to her music, whenever I think of her, it just gives me calm frequency.”

Jones then gave Big Sean an ultimatum: propose to Aiko in one month, or he’s sliding in her DMs.

While on the podcast, the NFL veteran also spoke about his stay at a mental hospital last September before what would have been his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders and said he was placed in the facility against his will. According to TMZ, he was placed in the facility after his social media rants on X, saying he no longer wanted to play with the Raiders, caught the attention of fans and his family.

“They won’t let me in the building tho, tryna provoke a n—a,” he wrote. “F—k it, I don’t wanna play for the Raiders if that’s my HC or GM … I want Patrick Graham Ivy League n—a.”

Jones said a crisis team showed up at his house in Las Vegas and put him in a mental hospital for three weeks.

“Sometimes they’ll come up by themselves, and they say, ‘We want to check on your mental health,’ and then they put you into a hospital, which is what they did to me for three weeks,” he said. “Not fun. They put me in a mental hospital where I couldn’t get my phone calls, no cellphone. I couldn’t get visits. It was … it was for me. Honestly, it opened my eyes to a lot. Um, I got to learn a lot about myself, um, but honestly, I got to see how psych wards work. … It just made me sad because those people have no power.”

The entire interview can be seen below.