Katt Williams Goes on Tirade Against Audience Member Waving Mexican Flag During His Comedy Set, ‘You Want to Go to the Parking Lot’

A clip of comedian Katt Williams yelling at an audience member waving a Mexican flag during his set at a show in Phoneix, Arizona from 2011 has resurfaced on X.

The Emmy-winning actor can be seen on stage discussing Mexicans’ adoration for America, joking that if he crossed the line, let him know. A Mexican audience member apparently felt he did and asked Williams what gave him the right to talk about Mexicans. However, Williams’ response turned into an angry nearly four-minute rant.

A clip of Katt Williams going off on a Mexican audience member during his comedy set resurfaced online. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

“This is what gives me the right, and don’t you get it twisted,” said Williams. “If y’all had California, and you loved it, then you shouldn’t have gave that motherf—ker up. You should have fought for California, godd-mnit, if you love it.”

“You think I’m dissing Mexico when I’m defending America,” he continued before asking the man, “Are you Mexican? Do you know where Mexico is?” After the man replied, “This is all Mexico, motherf—ker!” Williams yelled, “No, this ain’t Mexico! It used to be Mexico, motherf—ker! And now, it’s Phoenix, godd-mnit!”

Williams then began chanting, “U.S.A! U.S.A!” and the audience began chanting as well before the man flipped Williams off, and the comedian replied, “F—k you back, n—r” with a hard “r.” He went on to say people can’t live in one country and have an allegiance to another country.

“If you love another country more than America, motherf—ka, then get to steppin’, b—h,” he said. “Do you remember when white people used to say, ‘Go back to Africa?’ And we had to tell them, “We don’t want to.’ So, if you love Mexico, b—h, get the f—k over there.”

Williams then began singing the national anthem and the audience joined in as Williams continued to argue with the man and call him names.

“We were slaves, b—h. Y’all just work like that as the landscapers, motherf—r,” he added. “The only person I’m scared of is Manny Pacquiao, b—h. … It’s not even racial. You’re a b—h. I don’t give a f—k what race that is … And leave him alone because I don’t want him in the parking lot. I want his … a— where I can see him. You want to go to the parking lot so you can bring out that rusty-a— knife his Tia gave him when he was 13.”

#KattWilliams and a mexican immigrant waving a mexican flag in the front row got into a heated live 4-minute exchange in front of the whole audience. pic.twitter.com/LFXF8xGQkK — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) January 13, 2024

Fans reacted on X to the resurfaced clip. One fan replied, “Who knew Katt Williams was the patriot we didn’t know we needed lol.” Another fan wrote, “If you love another country more than you love America motherf—ker. THEN GET TO STEPPIN TO THAT B—H. Katt Williams 2024.” A third wrote, “That escalated quickly.”

The comedian was accused of being anti-Mexican following the show, and during an interview with CNN soon after with T.J. Holmes, Williams said he was merely defending himself from the audience member who was heckling him and saying, “F—k America!”

When Holmes asked if he was apologizing for offending Mexicans, he said he was not while noting that his fan base consisted mostly of Black and Hispanic people. Williams added, “I apologize for the fact that the word ‘anti-Mexican’ is being used for a Black guy in America.”

Williams shared that he was selling “uncensored thought” and would not apologize for it while adding that the audience was mostly Mexican-American during the show in Phoenix. When Holmes pushed back about the “landscaper” joke, Williams replied that he loves Mexicans and Mexican-Americans and people who didn’t like him didn’t have to come to his shows.

The “Friday After Next” actor faced criticism then just like he now following his evocative interview on “Club Shay Shay,” where Williams called out several comedians such as Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, and more. Some of which he accused of stealing jokes over the years.