‘He Has a Wife’: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sofía Vergara Slammed After Affectionate Encounter Between Kevin Hart’s Face and Her Chest

“Modern Family” actress Sofía Vergara is being slammed online after she was caught pressing the side of Kevin Hart‘s face into her chest during a recent run-in.

Vergara is currently going through a divorce from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, and Hart has been married to his wife Eniko Hart for just over eight years. Yet fans suggest their recent encounter was more than inappropriate.

“Modern Family” actress Sofía Vergara presses Kevin Hart’s face into her chest in new video. (Photos: @sofiavergara/Instagram; by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Vergara and Hart both recently appeared on “The Graham Morton Show” on YouTube and they caught up to pictures backstage afterward. The duo posed in images with the host Morton, as well as “Killing Eve” actress Jodie Comer.

In a separate post, Vergara said, “Come here just sshhh,” as she continued mushing Hart’s face into her chest in a video. After letting him go, the two laugh with their separate parties off camera and Hart refers to Vergara as his “‘ol sister,” which was pointed out by fans online.

“The ol’sister comment to avoid being in the doghouse with the wife,” said one person. Kevin chimed back in adding, “I love you for life!!!!!! Truly my sister that I never had,” in her comment section.

A third asked, “Isn’t he married? What’s his wife gonna think when she sees this?” The comment that read, “He has a wife!!!!” has 1,060 likes and over 100 replies.

In response to critics who say she was flirting with Kevin, one person wrote, “These comments ‘he has a wife’ first of all these two are old friends going all the way back to Soul Plane and it’s not her fault he’s so damn short his head only reaches her chest, definitely didn’t seem to bother him so mind ur business… Trust, she’s definitely not flirting and she got plenty of gangsta in her.”

Vergara and Hart both starred in 2004’s “Soul Plane” alongside Method Man, Godfrey, Snoop Dogg, Mo’Nique, Tom Arnold, and more.

But a scandal is nothing that the Hart family wants to experience again. After almost nine years together the “Lift Off” actor’s former wife, Torrei Hart, filed for divorce due to infidelity. They share a son and daughter.

He met his current wife in 2009 and they tied the knot in 2014, three years after finalizing his divorce from Torrei. Kevin was previously caught up in a leaked sex tape scandal in 2017 after dealing with a woman in Las Vegas — a place he has since vowed to never go to without his wife.

The tape allegedly shows the “Ride Along” actor and a woman having sex. There was also speculation the tape was released by his former friend, Jonathan “J.T.” Jackson. He was arrested in 2018 and later found not guilty.

"I just kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'" Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish confronts him about his very public infidelity in the comedian's upcoming Netflix docuseries: https://t.co/n5sKYYK0n9 pic.twitter.com/p6I5BAKS5j — Decider (@decider) December 18, 2019

Around Christmas, Eniko shared a cryptic post that made fans believe he had cheated again recently but there was no evidence to back this speculation.