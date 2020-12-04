‘I Was Baffled’: Peter Thomas Responds to Ex-Wife Cynthia Bailey Suing Him for Repayment of a Loan

On Nov. 30, Peter Thomas responded to his ex-wife, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, and her reported $170,000 lawsuit against him. During their marriage, the model initially loaned him money for a building in Atlanta that they owned together.

The former reality star said on mark 27:30 during an interview with vlogger Michelle Brown that he was shocked because his lawyers informed her party that he is scheduled to pay the fee three years after the deed was transferred into his name. “When I saw the lawsuit I was baffled by it. Because my attorney immediately let them know and sent them the deed of when it was recorded by the city of Atlanta, [transferred] from her company to my name.” He also added that the former couple’s divorce settlement confirmed those claims. Thomas said, “36 months from that, according to the settlement in the divorce, [I have] to give her that $170,000.”

The couple finalized their divorce in March 2017.

Exes Peter Thomas and Cynthia Bailey. (Photo: @peterthomasrhoa/Instagram)

Thomas stated that although the deed was transferred in his name on Feb. 23, 2018, he plans to sign Bailey a check at the end of December. “I already talked to my lawyer and my accountant and said by the 31st of December, I will write a check for $170,000 and mail it to her.” Previous reports claim Thomas isn’t scheduled to start making payments until next month.

When asked if he has spoken to his ex-wife following the lawsuit, the entrepreneur responded no. He said on mark 30:33, “I don’t see the point to reach out to her at this stage for the fact that she already did the damage.” Thomas continued, “So, what am I gonna reach out and say to her? Nothing nice would come out of my mouth. She knows how hard it is for Black men out here.”

The 60-year-old revealed he wanted to share his side of the story because he knew people would view him negatively because of his previous negative publicity, which included being arrested in 2019 for alleged check fraud.

“I wanted to clear it up because people will see this and they are gonna run with any narrative they create in their head.”

Bailey reportedly filed a lawsuit on Sept. 22 against her ex-husband, saying she loaned Thomas $170,000 for a new Bar One Atlanta building. The investment was to renovate and open an improved version of the restaurant after the original establishment with the same name closed in 2017. The second Atlanta property was supposed to serve as a sister lounge to the Charlotte, North Carolina, location. Things didn’t go as planned, and the property allegedly fell into foreclose.

The 53-year-old has yet to comment on Thomas’ response.