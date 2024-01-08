Rep. Lauren Boebert and Her Ex-Husband Have a History of Dysfunction and We Don’t Want to be In the Group Chat

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is under criminal investigation in connection with an alleged physical fight with her ex-husband at a restaurant in her district on Saturday night, according to reports citing police in Silt, Colorado.

No arrests were made regarding the incident, while the Silt Police Department confirmed the “active investigation” but declined to provide additional details about the involvement of the conservative lawmaker, who remains a staunch loyalist to former President Donald Trump.

The Daily Beast was the first to report the incident in which Boebert’s former spouse, Jayson Boebert, purportedly called authorities from the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt on Saturday night to report that he was the “victim of domestic violence.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) holds her grandchild as she speaks to reporters upon arrival at a House Republican Conference meeting on November 14, 2023, in Washington, DC. The House is working through a Continuing Resolution presented by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) to avoid government shutdown on November 17. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

A Boebert aide who later spoke to the media denied allegations that the congresswoman was the aggressor in the episode after word of the incident went viral on social media, with an anti-Boebert PAC alleging the lawmaker punched Jayson Boebert in the face.

According to the social media post by American Muckrakers, Boebert allegedly pummeled her ex-husband twice in the nose and then “continued to beat him up. Then she called the cops on him,” according to a source who reported overhearing the whole buzz over a police scanner.

However, Boebert’s aide immediately disputed these claims as inaccurate, while police would not confirm what happened between the former couple.

The next day, the congresswoman issued a statement to CNN, saying: “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face, and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

American Muckrakers made the post about the altercation late on Jan. 6 — which was also the third anniversary of the siege on the U.S. Capitol, which Boebert previously described as a “1776 moment” for Trump in comparison to the year America declared its independence from the British crown.

The morning after the alleged incident, Jayson Boebert told The Denver Post that he did not want to press charges.

“I don’t want nothing to happen,” he told the newspaper. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

Rep. Boebert announced in late December that she planned to switch districts, opting to run for Colorado’s 4th District in 2024 as she anticipated a major challenge to her current seat in Colorado’s 3rd District.

Back in November, President Joe Biden visited the 3rd District to highlight manufacturing growth made under his administration and to contrast himself from Boebert, who opposed $5.6 billion in pandemic-era funding in 2021 that was now serving to help the district.

Boebert, now 37, and her ex-husband, Jayson, were married in 2005 and had four sons together before the future congresswoman turned 18 years old.

The couple filed for divorce last May and ultimately split in October 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple met when Lauren Roberts was just 16 and working at a McDonald’s when the 22-year-old Jayson Boebert walked through the door on his lunch break and she “fell in love.”

From there, she got pregnant and dropped out of high school, according to her memoir, “My American Life.”

In 2004, a year before the couple tied the knot, Jayson Boebert was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to two women at a bowling alley in Rifle, Colorado.

Boebert pleaded guilty to the crime and was ordered to serve a four-day jail sentence as well as two years on probation, in which he was treated for alcoholism and anger management.

At the time, Boebert said she dismissed the allegations against her future husband, saying he only “acted like he was going to unzip his pants” after having one too many alcoholic beverages while also revealing that Jayson Boebert hurled a basket of fries at the owner of the establishment.

Years later, the Boeberts opened Shooters Grill — a gun-themed restaurant where the waitstaff openly carried guns as they served shameless menu items such as the “M-16 burrito” and the “Bump stock corned beef hash,” according to previous reports.

Boebert, a stalwart gun rights activist, was forced to shutter the establishment in 2022 after the property owner refused to renew the lease.

Bad publicity took a toll on another restaurant owned by the Boeberts, Smokehouse 1776, which closed down after dozens of people suffered food poisoning in 2017 after eating the pork sliders.

The month before her divorce was finalized, Rep. Boebert and another male companion were escorted out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver after audience members accused the pair of being loud and obnoxious while singing, vaping, and using a cell phone during the show.

Boebert and her friend were warned initially but were then kicked out after they allegedly became argumentative over the situation.