Lauren Boebert Was Kicked Out of a Theater for Her Lack of Home Training. Here’s Some Other Times She Showed Her Dedication to Trashiness

While U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a Sunday night show of the “Beetlejuice” musical tour in downtown Denver over the weekend after venue staff accused her of vaping and recording the production, and “causing a disturbance” during the performance, it is not the first time the Republican from Colorado has made headlines for alarming behavior.

Both smoking inside a building and the unauthorized filming of the musical are against the venue’s policy. Moreover, it was annoying other paying theatergoers.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo) (Photo: Getty Images)

A few of the city-owned Buell Theatre’s patrons reported Boebert’s “outrageous” behavior to ushers and the house staff. One pregnant woman who was seated directly behind her reported her actions during the intermission, stating that the politician was vaping, loudly singing, and recording, not knowing she was a U.S. representative.

She acts like she's still in high school. Lauren Boebert; I refuse to call her congresswoman—was kicked out of a musical for ‘causing a disturbance’ at the Beetlejuice show in Denver after the audience accused her of vaping, singing, and using her phone. Republicans, you stand… pic.twitter.com/CPJXhUJElm — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) September 14, 2023

“These people in front of us were outrageous. I’ve never seen anyone act like that before,” the woman said to The Denver Post.

“You’re not the first complaint [we’ve] had,” the usher reportedly told the woman.

After the woman returned to her seat, the mom-to-be alleges Boebert called her a “sad and miserable person.” The congresswoman also gave a theater employee the middle finger as she was being escorted out.

🎥 SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF LAUREN BOEBERT GETTING KICKED OUT OF 'BEETLEJUICE' MUSICAL IN DENVER RELEASED pic.twitter.com/6X1cxQuN05 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 13, 2023

Many believe the recent event is not shocking because she has been caught doing the most in many other instances.

Check out the many times she showed up and out:

Boebert is No Stranger to Breaking the Rules (and Getting Caught)

Since 2010, the congresswoman has been arrested and summonsed at least four times, according to records. Three of her arrests and one court-ordered summons were for petty crimes. In the fall of 2010, she was issued a ticket for harassing a neighbor and her husband with her pitbull dogs.

She was arrested twice in Mesa County in 2015, once for disorderly conduct and another time for failure to appear in court, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. In 2016 and 2017, she was in trouble with the law because of traffic offenses. Ironically, the Garfield County sheriff that booked her in 2017 endorsed her for Congress when she ran.

Boebert Does Not Hide That She Is a Raging Xenophobe

In 2021, Boebert made headlines when she alleged that Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American to serve in the United States Congress, was a terrorist because she was Muslim and had her head wrapped when she saw her in an elevator.

“I look to my left, and there she is, Ilhan Omar, and I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,’” Boebert said, according to CNN. “So we only had one floor to go, and I say, do I say it or do I not? And I look over, and I say, ‘Look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’ Don’t worry, it’s just her staffers on Twitter that talk for her. She’s not tough in person.”

Eventually, she apologized, but after she said it, the world knew her vile disposition about people from across the ocean.

via GIPHY

In the Midst of a Gun Violence Crisis, She Flaunts Her Guns

During a 2021 Zoom meeting of the House Natural Resources Committee, the Colorado Republican positioned herself with a very interesting backdrop. She piled a number of firearms in the back of her, punctuating her pro-gun stance.

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman called her gun “shrine” a “fetish.”

Many believed it was distasteful because of all the people killed by guns in 2021. The CDC says 48,830 people died from gun-related injuries. About 43 percent of those deaths were homicides, and 54 percent of them were deaths by suicide.

via GIPHY

Boebert Is a Poster Child for Ignorance

Again, in 2021, Boebert went on a campaign to have President Joe Biden impeached. She took to social media to say she was filing articles of impeachment — but spelled the word wrong in her heading. She (or her staff) wrote in a bold red, white, and blue graphic, “IMEACH BIDEN.”

Social media dragged her for the misspelling. One person tweeted, “Looks like the GOP is not just anti-science, and anti-democracy they are Now also anti-Spelling.”

Lauren Boebert calls to "Imeach" Biden. (Im serious that is her release below-it's missing the "P") Looks like the GOP is not just anti-science, and anti-democracy they are Now also anti-Spelling 😀 https://t.co/AMRXKYHCnI — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 24, 2021

Boebert Brought a Gun to Capitol Hill a Week After Jan. 6

The right-wing provocateur declared that she would bring her Glock into Washington, D.C., a week after the terrorist insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. By trying to bring the gun into the building, she sparked a major security upheaval. She attempted to pass through newly installed metal detectors as she tried to enter the Capitol, and when the alarm went off, she refused to give the Capitol police her bag to search. As a result, she was unable to go into the House chambers.

Read more: You Can’t Say I’m Black’: GOP Presidential Candidate Sen. Tim Scott Says Focus on His Relationship Status Is a ‘Form of Discrimination’

It is unclear how long she caused a ruckus, but eventually, she was able to go in with her colleagues and cast her vote. She would later go and tweet, “I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C., and within the Capitol complex. Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi.”

Lauren Boebert wants to carry a gun into the Capitol, tweets the whereabouts of the House Speaker during the Capitol riots, and promotes Islamophobia by fabricating lies about Omar running to the elevator without a backpack as a joke.



Who is the REAL terrorist, folks? pic.twitter.com/pG1KPUlLVa — Don Douville (@DonDouville) December 4, 2021

These are just a few examples of the congresswoman’s character— which makes her outrageous theater outing a little more believable.

Boebert’s campaign manager did eventually release a statement about the Buell Theatre ejection to the Colorado Sun, saying, “I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!).”

“She appreciates the Buell Theatre’s strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously.”

Read the full story on Atlanta Black Star.