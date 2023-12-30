‘Hug Mommy for Me’: Jazmine Sullivan Announces Her Grandmother’s Death Nearly Six Months After Losing Her Mother

Singer Jazmine Sullivan announced the death of her grandmother in a moving Instagram tribute nearly six months after her mother passed away. The 36-year-old’s mother, Pamela Joi Sullivan, died of inflammatory breast cancer on July 22, 2023.

Sullivan asked her grandmother to “Hug mommy for me” in the Instagram Story captured by Hollywood Unlocked. The post included a screenshot of Sullivan’s announcement as well as a few pictures of her grandmother.

Jazmine Sullivan plants a kiss on her mother, Pamela Sullivan. (Photo: @jazminesullivan / Instagram)

“Rest now grandmom. I know mommy is so happy to see you! These women are the very reason I sing and write,” she wrote. “The reason I’m funny and sassy. The reason I say what I mean according to my conviction. The reason I love God! And the reason I’m strong even when I don’t think lam. God decided 2023 I could handle losing them both. lono why.. but his plans are above me.”

“What I do know is that I was blessed to have been molded and loved fiercely by these amazing women. And I am proud to continue carrying myself in the light in which they raised me! God I thank you for my time with them! I’ll miss you grandma. Hug mommy for me.”

The “Girl Like Me” singer did not mention her grandmother’s cause of death just months after her mother’s passing. Sullivan announced Pam Sullivan’s death two days after her passing on Instagram. “I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly,” she wrote. “10/26/58- 07/22/23.”

Sullivan partnered with Novartis on their cancer awareness campaign More Than Just Words following Pam’s 2019 diagnosis. The campaign sought to create solutions to breast cancer care disparities for Black women during Breast Cancer Awareness Month back in 2021.

“The numbers are jarring. 40 percent more Black women are dying than white women from breast cancer. We’re trying to figure out how to close that gap,” she told E! News. “We’re having conversations to figure out what we can do to move that along and to make sure those numbers are lessened.”

Sullivan added that it was important for families to talk about their health with other family members to self-educate themselves.

“This is a process because I feel in Black households, we don’t talk a lot about health with our families,” she shared. “We don’t learn a lot about it in our schools. It’s about self-educating. There’s a lot you can get online.”

The “Let It Burn” singer had her mother at her side when she accepted an award at the BET Awards in 2021. Sullivan won Album of the Year for her album “Heaux Tales,” and she gave a moving speech praising her mother during her acceptance of the award.

“Glory be to God,” she said. “Two years ago, we would have never expected to be here. My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago so we didn’t see any of this happening. But God is so faithful to us,” she said as the audience applauded.

“Thank you. My mom is now in remission,” she continued as she pointed to her mom. “This is my prize, this is my gift. It means more to me than anything that she’s here with me. She supported me all my life and pushed me and loved me all my life. So, I’m so grateful for her.”

Fans on Hollywood Unlocked offered their condolences after learning about the passing of Sullivan’s grandmother. One fan replied, “Awww man. I hate this for her…dang in the same year. This is hard…sending her my heartfelt condolences and prayers,” as several other fans also offered prayers to the grieving singer during this difficult time.