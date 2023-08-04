‘Losing a Mother Is Very Hard’: Fans Send Up Prayers After Jazmine Sullivan Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother with Soulful Rendition of ‘The Way We Were’

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan showed off her heavy vocals during a beautiful rendition of Barbra Streisand’s classic, “The Way We Were,” to celebrate her late mother.

Pamela Joi Sullivan passed away on July 22 following a battle with inflammatory breast cancer. She was just 64.

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared her rendition in a video on her Instagram Stories with a heartbreaking caption. “U probably, said at the time I was over singing which I was. Told me to hold some more notes. Told me my tone was enuf! Took this and refined it. Whose gonna fix me now mommy?” she wrote.

Jazmine Sullivan (L) plants a kiss on her mother, Pamela Sullivan (R). (Photo: @jazminesullivan / Instagram)

This video arrives days after Sullivan revealed her mother’s passing on Instagram on July 25. “I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly,” she wrote. 10/26/58- 07/22/23.”

Per usual, fans of The Shade Room were left speechless over Sullivan’s vocals. Though most left blue hearts and prayers hand emojis, others shared heartfelt responses.

“Gosh they teach us everything except how to live without them.”

“The “who’s gonna fix me now, Mommy?” is an even deeper gut punch for those of us who’ve lost their moms as well! You are forever changed. Prayers of comfort and love to her and her family.”

“Losing a mother is very hard .. sending you love queen.”

Pamela was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in 2019, according to People Magazine.

The “Lost One” artist was extremely close with her mom, who appeared with her daughter on stage when she won Album of the Year for “Heaux Tales” at the 2021 BET Awards. She credited her mother with being her biggest supporter in an interview with Shondaland.com and said the BET Award win was “a full-circle moment” for the duo.

“My mom was my biggest supporter since I was a child,” said the 36-year-old in an interview for Shondaland.com. “She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, so this was a full-circle moment of finally getting the payoff that we worked hard for. Not only that, but her being in a healthy state and being able to experience it with me, it was really beautiful and let her know that I love her and appreciate her.

She added, “I wouldn’t even have been here without her.”

Sending love and healing to Jazmine Sullivan, whose mother, Pam Sullivan, has passed after battling breast cancer. 💔 pic.twitter.com/T8SoKcIIxi — GROWN (@itsgrownmag) July 24, 2023

Upon Pamela’s diagnosis, Sullivan shaved her head in solidarity with her mom as she underwent chemotherapy. She shared a video of the ladies having their heads shaved on Instagram back in 2020.

She wrote in part, “To my mommy, my world @mspamjoi Since I was a kid I watched you turn nothing into something over and over again. Seeing potential in the things people deemed as trash, and leaving everything u touched more beautiful than u found it.”

“Trying to make beauty of this ugliness. And To watch u handle urself w such grace, wisdom, strength and empathy for others while ur going thru the toughest time in ur life has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed,” she continued.

“You mommy, are the prettiest picture, the best lyrics and sweetest melody I’ve ever heard. And I’m so proud of u and proud to be ur daughter.”

Celebrities shared their condolences for Sullivan on social media. Actress Uzo Aduba wrote, “I am so sorry. But, it is a wonderful thing for a mother to know she has a daughter who loves her so much. Praying for you and your heart.”

Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote, “Sending you love,” and DJ Jazzy Jeff replied, “Send love and light your way.”

Issa Rae, Amber Riley, Quinta Brunson, Ella Mai, and Snoop Dogg also sent love to the grieving singer.