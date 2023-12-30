Black & Streaming: From ‘The Equalizer 3’ to ‘Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer,’ Here Are 10 Movies and Series to Watch This Weekend

Ring the new year with ABS’ last and final What to Watch list of 2023.

As we prepare for what’s in store for 2024, it’s time to reflect on the memories and the blessings of this year to make room for more.

Many will be out dressed in festive clothing at crowded parties or flooding the streets to watch the ball drop in their respective cities. But, of course, others will be right at home getting cozy in their pajamas on the couch.

There is a variety of New Year’s Eve specials and parties to watch at home. Rapper Doechii, Janelle Monáe, and Coco Jones will all be performing live from New York for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” Viewers will also watch LL Cool J rock the stage, followed by a special performance from Cardi B in Miami.

For “CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will take over the live broadcast from Austin, Texas, to help the Central Time Zone count down to the new year.

The dynamic duo will be joined by country star Darius Rucker, rapper Flo Rida, singer Rod Stewart and more as performers. All of these specials can be viewed on various streaming platforms, including Hulu, Max, Prime, SlingTV, and more.

But if you’re not in the spirit for staying up late, here’s a list of new and classic movies and television series to watch this weekend.

Denzel Washington in “The Equalizer 3” and Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer. (Photos: Sony Pictures; Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Netflix

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) Kids and adults will enjoy this animated comedy based on one of the most popular video games ever made, Super Mario Bros. Plumber Mario is magically teleported through an underground labyrinth from Brooklyn to Mushroom Kingdom with his brother Luigi. They team up to rescue Princess Peach from a fire-breathing turtle.

The Equalizer 3 (2023) Fans are upset this will be the last “Equalizer” movie with the Denzel Washington. He plays vigilante Robert McCall in the trilogy movie franchise from director Antoine Fuqua. McCall does everything in his power to hide his past and protect the innocent by any means necessary. He helped an exploited teen girl escape from the Russian mob in the first movie and became a hero in the second as he saved someone from his past and someone new in his life. The third finds him in Italy protecting his new friends who are being harassed by the mafia.

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer (2023) Following criticism for his transphobic remarks during his last comedy special, Netflix has teamed up with Dave Chappelle again for a stand-up routine hosted in his hometown, Washington, D.C. The film is directed by Stan Lathan, who directed his other seven Netflix specials. Ahead of its release on Sunday, Dec. 31, the comedian released a trailer featuring himself and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman.

Hulu

The Year 2023 Enjoy an hour and a half of watching your favorite celebrities, comedians, news anchors, and more recap the biggest moments in news, sports, and pop culture this year. This special touches on matters involving former President Donald Trump, Ashanti and Nelly’s rekindled romance, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin‘s ESPYs appearance in the aftermath of his life-threatening on-field injury, and more.

The Creator (2023) John David Washington stars in this post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure film that follows a war between humans and AI robots. He plays an ex-special forces agent who was sent to hunt down the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI, who has the power to end the war altogether. They soon discover the Creator is actually in the form of a young child.

A Conversation with Chaka Khan (2023) Make it a family affair and watch the Queen of Funk share intimate thoughts about her 50-year-plus career, fellow artists, and what it’s like being a grandmother. Chaka Khan will also discuss her prestigious and more than deserving Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musical excellence award.

Peacock

Back the Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2023) The two comedians will be joined by Simone Biles, David Alan Grier, Jay Pharaoh, and more as they discuss some of the biggest moments of this year. Enjoy the laughs, the shenanigans and their hilarious commentary.

Simone Biles wishes husband Jonathan Owens luck before the game! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/p8wZd9UEoJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) December 4, 2023

Destah

Streets (2011) Rapper Meek Mill and “Black Lightning” actress Nafessa Williams play lead roles in this movie, which takes place in their hometown, Philadelphia. It tells the story of a teenage girl adjusting to life who finds herself caught up in a murder investigated by her mother, the city’s new assistant district attorney.

Mehn this movie is great!!! Meek Mill nailed his character, well maybe it's because the whole movie is synonymous to his growing years; streets, bike gangs, corner dealings, crime, prison, and the police. But Meek Mill ate his character like Denzel Washington would have.



7.8/10 pic.twitter.com/DOPbN1EB1Q — Doyin Deji📸 (@thedoyindeji) May 8, 2021

Amazon Prime

Ocean’s 11 (1960) The late Sammy Davis Jr. starred in this classic heist film based on a story about a group of WWII veterans as they plan a heist in Las Vegas before the clock strikes midnight, similar to fans waiting for the New Year’s Eve ball to drop. This film set the tone for 2001 remake starring the late Bernie Mac, Don Cheadle, Viola Davis, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and more.

HBO Max