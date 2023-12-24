Waka Flocka Slammed for Appearing to Promote Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan After Endorsing Him for President

Waka Flocka Flame is getting slammed online for once again seemingly displaying his support for Donald Trump.

First, the Atlanta rapper was dragged for endorsing the twice-impeached ex-POTUS in October on X writing, “TRUMP2024.”

Trump is expected to run again in the 2024 presidential election against Joe Biden, and Waka shared Trump’s “The Platinum Plan” also known as Trump’s promise for Black people with his 1.8 million followers on Dec. 11. The 37-year-old musician shared the plan with the caption, “Okay then Big Trump.”

Waka Flocka (left) and twice-impeached former president Donald Trump (right). (Photo: @NanLee1124 / X)

Trump’s plan claims it will create 3 million jobs in the Black community along with several other fairy tales, such as increasing “access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion” and creating “safe urban neighborhoods with highest policing standards.”

The ex-president who once said, “Laziness is a trait in blacks. It really is, I believe that,” now claims he will give Black people “opportunity, security, prosperity, and fairness.”

Okay then Big Trump pic.twitter.com/rsUfx9dTYE — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) December 11, 2023

Fans reacted to the post on X, and Waka Flocka Flame was dragged for sharing the post.

One fan called Waka a “Clown,” and another accused the rapper of supporting Trump for financial gain. “He is only worried about what he get out of the deal. In 2020 Trump was paying rappers to help him. This is a sad situation! Anything for money.”

The “Round of Applause” rapper isn’t the first to hip-hop star to support Trump. “Straight Outta Compton” rapper Ice Cube defended his support of Trump after he advised him on “The Platinum Plan” and received pushback.

“Black progress is a bipartisan issue,” he tweeted. “When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle [sic]. Talking truth to power is part of the process.”

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, also previously supported Trump, opposing the higher tax rate under Joe Biden’s administration. He alleged that he was offered half a million dollars to help reel in the Black voters by coming to Trump’s inauguration in 2017 on “Ebro in the Morning” and again in 2020 on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The “Power” co-creator said he couldn’t do it because “All money is not good money.”

He later appeared to disown his support for Trump altogether after being called out by comedian Chelsea Handler on “The Tonight Show.”

👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020

After joking that he was her “favorite” ex, she said, “I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

50 replied on X, “Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him.”

Other social media users believe the root of Waka’s support for Trump stems from his mother, Debra “Deb” Antey. During season four of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Waka’s then-wife Tammy Rivera confronted Deb after she got word about her attending Trump rallies.