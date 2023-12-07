Zeus Network and Nick Cannon Accused of Setting Black Folks ‘Back 400 Years’ with Lightskin versus Darkskin Battle, ‘It’s Giving Field vs House’

A search of Zeus Network on YouTube will lead to clips of bloggers, reality stars and more calling out the platform for being the “downfall of Black women” on reality TV.

The network is home to shows such as “Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love,” “Joseline’s Cabaret,” “Bad Boys,” and “Baddies,” hosted by Natalie Nunn from “Bad Girls Club.” The latter three shows are competition-based as they document a group of women living together while hosting series of parties and events in different cities.

Nick Cannon caught heat after fans called out Zeus Network founder Lemuel Plummer for “Dark Skin vs Dark skin” battle of women. (Photo: @lemuelplummer/Instagram)

However, the company and its CEO, Lemuel “Lemmie” Plummer, are now catching heat after a flyer was shared for an event, presented by Nick Cannon, taking place in Las Vegas on Dec. 7. The flyer, shared by a “Baddies” fan page features 12 women, including “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Sukiana, who was listed as a performer.

“Nick Cannon Present … Bad vs Wild Las Vegas,” read the flyer. “Dark Skin vs Light skin.”

“A Black Network came up with this… @The_ZeusNetwork This is not a good look,” wrote one user on X after seeing the image.

Another said, “This isn’t real. this is fake,” prompting a third social media user to share a screenshot of the event flyer that was originally shared by Zeus. “They deleted it from they instagram after the backlash but unfortunately it is..”

One observer even accused the network of editing the skin tone of Loren “Lo” women, including one who said, “Let’s clock how they made lo look lighter then what she really is.”

Let’s clock how they made lo look lighter then what she really is🤨 pic.twitter.com/f5zoh30HPX — Pookie🤍 (@Pookie_minaj87) December 7, 2023

A number of commentators began calling for Zeus to be canceled, writing, “Get rid of the whole network atp,” “I really hate this for us tbh,” and “It’s giving “Field vs House” and it’s set us back over 400 years.”

Dozens more asked why the “Wild ‘N Out” creator would even be part of this, and others wondered why Zeus didn’t come up with a better theme. “This show is what happens when Zeus combines with Wild ‘N Out on steroids,” as noted in the show’s description.

“We need to have a talk with nick cannon cause nah,” said one person online. Another added, “Yeah I’m ending my subscription immediately this is embarrassing and classless.”

Contrary to popular belief, many find Zeus network highly entertaining as an independent Black-owned network. But Black folks appear to want more from their content other than anger, violence, half-naked woman twerking and fighting as the expense of its impact on the community as a whole.

Many have written think pieces on how the negative and positivE represents how Black people are portrayed on television. Meanwhile, some would say Zeus choice of content is no different than “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and “Love & Hip Hop.” But the overall sentiment points to fans wanting the network to display a better portrayal of its own community.