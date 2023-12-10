Will Smith Spotted Out with Jada Pinkett Smith Look-a-Like During Art Basel In Miami

Oscar-winner Will Smith has been spotted in Miami with a woman who is not his wife.

The “Independence Day” actor reportedly exited an Art Basel event on Friday, Dec. 8, with said woman, hopping into the same limousine together. He was all smiles with the woman, according to photos captured by the Daily Mail, though many say she looked like a cross between his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose.

(L to R) Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, spotted with mystery bald woman that looks like Amber Rose. (Photos: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram; @willsmith/Instagram; @amberrose/Instagram)

Even though he is married, Smith and Pinkett Smith recently revealed to the world that they had been separated for seven years but still committed to their non-traditional marriage.

Later that Friday, the hip-hop icon, who notoriously boycotted the 1989 Grammy Awards despite being the first rapper to win the coveted trophy, was reportedly also spotted at the popular pizza spot Lucali with the mystery woman.

She went for casual look and wore a simple white tee, jeans, open-toe shoes, and a super short buzz hairstyle. Meanwhile, Smith tried to be discreet, rocking a gray-striped polo and matching cargo pants.

A few people on social media chimed in, with some believing and some not that he was with the woman in the photo.

“Are they ‘together?’ The pictures look like someone lingering around a famous person,” one person posted. Another said, “It maybe nothing so stop assuming it’s something.”

Others teased that “He has a type,” noting the woman’s close cut that Pinkett Smith sports.

“I understand wanting a shaved woman. But not *that* shaved,” a X user quipped. Another asked, “Why does he like bald headed women?” One joker said, “Oh!! This is G.I.Jane 2.”

With the freedom to date openly, both Smiths have been openly discussing their relationships, the multiple public controversies surrounding their life together, and the mistakes they have made.

After slapping Chris Rock in the face, Smith actually went on a spiritual retreat and publicly apologized for losing his cool and assaulting his fellow actor. Smith didn’t take it lightly when Rock made a joke about the actress’ bald head by referring to the movie “G.I. Jane.”

During Smith’s visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Dec. 3, Smith shared some of those missteps that have dominated headlines over the last few years.

“I have made tons of mistakes,” he said at the Red Sea International Film Festival adding, “Fame is a unique monster and I’ve had to be really careful.”

Smith has been careful in sharing details about his marriage, while Pinkett Smith has been an open book. There’s always been criticism about the “Matrix” star discussing her history with late rapper Tupac.

That criticism was later heightened by Jada’s relationship with singer August Alsina during their seven-year separation, which became public knowledge in 2020. During the recent promotion of her memoir, “Worthy,” she also very candidly spoke about the highs and lows of her and Will’s marriage.

One detail is that the “King Richard” star and Pinkett Smith don’t typically call themselves “husband” and “wife.” They refer to each other as “life partners.”

When asked if they were ever going to officially divorce each other, the “Girls Trip” star punctuated their commitment to their marriage on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” stating “We’re staying together forever.”