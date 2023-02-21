‘My Phone Fell I Laughed So Hard’: Fans Say Will Smith is ‘Out Of Control’ for Video Poking Fun at Oscars Slap

Will Smith seemingly poked fun at his controversial reaction during the 2022 Academy Awards, where he slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a recent TikTok, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor dueted a video from a user who goes by @missmoneyworking. In her video, the “multi-millionaire mentor” explained an “unhinged experience” of feeling it is possible for objects to tell people how they feel about them.

“For example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition,” she stated.

Seemingly intrigued by this message, Smith, 54, decided to test out her theory by picking up his golden statuette and moving it into the camera view. As his head turned to ask the question, his video cut out, leaving fans in the dark.

The “Bad Boys” star’s video reached over one million views on TikTok and over 5 million plays on his Instagram page.

While several people on Instagram commended Smith for being able to laugh at himself nearly one year after the incident, a few people on TikTok decided to join in his joke and guessed his trophy’s response.

Smith won his first Oscar on March 27, 2022, for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams, in the 2021 biographical tennis drama film “King Richard.”

A few minutes prior to Smith receiving this award, he created one of Hollywood’s biggest debates of the decade by publicly hitting Rock on live television.

Though Smith’s Oscar was not rescinded, the Academy decided to ban Smith from attending any future events for the next ten years.

After eight months of being under the radar, Smith publicly apologized and spoke out about what he was going through during the time of the slap on “The Daily Show” with former host Trevor Noah.

As his interview reached the 14:09 mark, Smith broke out into tears as he expressed, “That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time. And I understand the pain, you know.”

Though many attempts were made to cancel Smith and diminish his name, the actor has owned up to his mistakes and made a seeming comeback into film with director Antoine Fuqua’s movie “Emancipation,” although the shooting for it wrapped before the Oscars cerfemony.

The 2022 historical thriller was released in October, and many believe that Smith’s portrayal as runaway slave “Peter” might earn him a spot back on the Oscars nomination board despite his being banned from the awards ceremony.