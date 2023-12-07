‘Flavor of Love’ Winner Nicole ‘Hoopz’ Alexander Is ‘Giddy Like a Schoolgirl’ During Recent Reunion With Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav recently reunited with Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, the winner of his VH1 reality show “Flavor of Love” in Detroit, Michigan.

The duo had fans and viewers questioning the validity of their love after Flav chose Hoopz as his leading lady on the dating competition show in the early 2000s. Their short-lived romance ended with the two as friends.

But their recent reunion is giving fans all kinds of nostalgia. In a Dec. 5 post, both entertainers can be seen hugged up in a video shared on Instagram while at the iHeart Jingle Ball.

Flav appeared to crash fellow rapper Flo Rida‘s set, and Hoopz even took to the stage with the former Public Enemy rapper during the show. She shared a video on Instagram captioned, “Whata #Night.”

Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander (L) and Flavor Flav reunite in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: @therealhoopz/Instagram)

The duo even caught up backstage at the event and posed for a picture, with Flav sporting one of his infamous clock necklaces paired with a bright fluorescent green outfit and white shades. Hoopz opted for a chic all-black ensemble.

Flav also shared a video of their get-together on Instagram with the caption, “FLAVOR FLAV::: Nothin but all the Flavors of Love for my girl HOOPZ @therealhoopz. Ya never know who ya gunna run into backstage at Jingle Ball,,, and w’s had to bring my girl up on stage with @official_flo.”

Hoopz, 40, was the winner of the show’s first season in 2006, beating Tiffany “New York” Pollard. After the video of her and Flav’s reunion was shared by The Shade Room, fans reacted to the reunion on Instagram.

“She’s giddy like a schoolgirl, you can tell they really care for one another,” noted one. “New York should’ve won,” added another, prompting several fans to agree. “yea cuz she loved flav fr hoops just was clout chasing.”

Y’all remember that really creepy reality show with Flavor Flav called “Flavors of Love”? pic.twitter.com/mYeRnJDfcM — 𝕵𝖔𝖇 𝕱𝖔𝖗 𝖆 𝕮𝖗𝖆𝖇 𝖇𝖔𝖞 🍻 (@crustaceanfella) July 27, 2021

While Hoopz may have won the 64-year-old rapper’s heart on the reality show, they had parted ways by the reunion show. Hoopz went on to star in another competition series, “I Love Money,” and date men such as Atlanta musician T.I. and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.

She also embarked on her modeling and acting career by making appearances in television series and starring in films like “Dymez,” “First Lady,” “Turnt” and more.

Meanwhile, Flav continued to find love and film two more seasons of “Flavor of Love.” He went on to marry season three winner Elizabeth Trujillo. They had a son, Karma, in 2007 and appear to still be married today despite past infidelities on Flav’s part. The artist went on to have another child with his former assistant Kate Gammell in 2019.