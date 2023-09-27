What Has ‘Dymez’ Actress Nicole ‘Hoopz’ Alexander Been Up to Since Leaving Reality TV?

Over the past two decades, fans have watched Nicole ‘Hoopz’ Alexander transform from a reality television star to a full-blown actress and executive producer.

Many were first introduced to Alexander after she competed and won on season one of VH1’s “Flavor of Love” dating show in 2006. She was in her early 20s at the time, and audiences at home couldn’t wrap their minds around her dating the then 47-year-old rap pioneer Flavor Flav.

Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander as Kima in the movie “Dymez.” (Photos: @destahtv/Instagram)

Still, Alexander kept fans’ attention when she won $250,000 on another competitive reality show, “I Love Money.” As the years went by, she gained more notoriety due to her crime-based roles and high-profile suitors such as her ex-fiance, Shaquille O’Neal.

But these days Alexander is doing less reality television and more scripted work as she continues building her acting resume.

One of her most talked-about roles was in the 2022 drama “Dymez.” But before tuning in to Destah’s pick for What to Watch Wednesdays, here are five things you should know about Hoopz’s life, career and character in the film.

1. Who Does She Play?

In “Dymez,” Hoopz plays Kima, a hairstylist and loyal woman to her man, James. When he gets locked up for drug charges, she’s forced to find a way to make ends meet and get her man out of jail. In this ruthless film, Hoopz proves she is not someone to to be played with or to be underestimated.

2. Hoopz’ Best Scene

In one scene, a mad Kima knocks on the front door of James’ son’s mother. Before the door could fully open, Hoopz’s character busted in and punched the woman in the face in front of the child. She then made her way in the house and upstairs to find a black duffle bag filled with money James had stashed away. She took the money and left as if she was taking something she was owed.

3. Hoopz’ Acting Skills

After appearing in The Game’s “Wouldn’t Get Far” music video, alongside Kanye West, Hoopz began tapping into her acting bag.

She’s appeared in dozens of independent films such as 2010’s Ghetto Stories, “The Gift,” “Convicted,” “Basketball Girlfriend,” the Torrei Hart-executive produced film, “Turnt,” and a film she co-produced, “Stay Fly.” She portrayed the character Maria in “First Lady,” as well as in the sequel, “First Lady II: Maria’s Revenge,” and the trilogy, “First Lady 3.”

4. Hoopz’ Dating History

Audiences were first introduced to Hoopz after she competed on season one of VH1’s “Flavor of Love” dating show. She won the heart of Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav, but their romance was short-lived, with the two revealing their break up during the show’s reunion episode. She won six figures from taking part on the network’s other series, “I Love Money,” after defeating Joshua “Whiteboy” Gallander.

After Flav, her next high-profile relationship was with retired NBA player Shaquille O’Neal. The 5-foot-2 actress and Shaq got engaged after being together for over three years. The former couple went viral after a 2011 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where Hoopz picked up her former 7-foot-1 fiancé. Just when fans believed they were ready to tie the knot, the two parted ways in 2013 after an argument.

Remember when Shaq and Hoopz just threw physics out the window? pic.twitter.com/WvjgWAEqi0 — The Best Show in the Omniverse (@SuperSuitShow) March 1, 2021

In the early 2000s, there were rumors circulating online that Hoopz and rapper T.I. were romantically involved. They were reportedly spotted out at numerous events together between 2006 and 2010, including a television appearance where the reality star was spotted sitting front row.

Neither has directly addressed those rumors but according to Hello Beautiful, it caused T.I.’s current wife of 13 years, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, to postpone their wedding twice.

5. Hoopz’ Personal Life

She was born on July 12, 1982, in Detroit, Michigan, where he Italian-American mother and her African-American father raised her and her four younger sisters. Hoopz was a stellar athlete in high school, where she excelled in basketball. She had also competed in several celebrity boxing matches against “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham in 2018. She has no children.

Want to see more Hoopz on your screen? Viewers can subscribe now to check her out in “Dymez” on Destah!