Fans Say Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s Teenage Son Julian Has Vocals Like His Dad, ‘He Can Sang’

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton‘s son appears to be a star in the making after showing his vocal skills during a recent school performance. The two have been divorced for nearly a decade, but they made time to come together to support their only child.

Fans are impressed with the vocals of Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s teenage son, Julian. (Photos: @paulapattonofficial/Instagram; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Thirteen-year-old Julian Fuego could be seen singing with a choir just before using his hands to gently tap his classmates to move aside as he made his way through the crowd and stood front and center with the audience awaiting his solo performance.

A director instructed the group of students as they sang a rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” in the video shared by Patton on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Julian can be heard putting his own funky twist to the song as he sings, “Lean on me … when you need a friend” before taking his vocals up a few octaves higher.

Fans were gushing over Julian’s boyish good looks and his vocal capabilities, which many said he gets from his singing dad. Many left remarks such as, “He’s his daddy’s son!” and “The way he pushed them kids out the way, I knew he was bout to rock it lol.”

A third person said, “He hit them with the “ain’t nobody coming to see you Otis “ “I’m the one selling the records” he can sannnggg tho.”

One individual brought up Julian’s grandfather, “Growing Pains” star Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016. That person wrote, “His grandfather is so proud. Family legacy.”

Another comical social media user believes Julian could be the next celebrity kid with hopes of dominating the industry.

“Nephew is always gonna make everyone else look MID! Lol Someone sign this kid Already! Listen, Blue can be his choreographer Northwest can be hairstylist. I got it all figured out. Lol,” they wrote.

Fans have been impressed with Julian’s vocals for quite some time, thanks to his proud dad who also shares videos of him singing online. Thicke was so impressed with his son’s musical performance earlier this year in June, which caught the attention of musician Tyler, the Creator.

“Super cool,” Tyler wrote in the comments section of Thicke’s Instagram Live of his son’s performance.

Tyler, The Creator shows love to Robin Thicke’s son for cute "See You Again" cover https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/Ed2fejrxQw — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 12, 2023

Julian was born during Thicke and Patton’s 21-year relationship. They had been together since Patton was 14 and wed in 2005. They spent nine years married but decided to “mutually” separate at the same time rumors spread that the “Lost Without You” singer cheated on his former wife.

Many speculated that Thicke’s flirtatious ways were a leading cause of their divorce, despite his many attempts to win back the “Baggage Claim” actress. He even wrote an album about her titled “Paula.”

Both parties since have moved on. The Grammy-nominated artist is now with his fiancée, model April Love Geary. They have been linked together since 2014, but went public with their relationship after his divorce from Patton was finalized. Thicke and Geary have welcomed three children together.

It’s unclear if Patton is dating at the moment, but she was reportedly spotted with actor and “Remembering” director Elijah Allan-Blitz over the summer.