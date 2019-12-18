‘It’s Been a Childhood Dream’: Paula Patton Lands Rights to Josephine Baker Film Project

Dancer, singer, an undercover agent for the French and a fighter for civil rights in the United States. Those are just some of the things that Josephine Baker is known for, and the actress Paula Patton intends tell her story in a film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Patton has secured the film and television rights to Sherry Jones’ historical novel “Josephine Baker’s Last Dance.” The actress is expected to star in the prospective project while also being a producer.

Paula Patton (L) will play Josephine Baker (R) in an upcoming movie and be a producer as well. (Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images / General Photographic Agency / Hulton Archive via Getty Images)

Baker, who was born in St. Louis and grew up in poverty, became a breakout star in France during the 1920s, and she reportedly became one of Europe’s highest-paid entertainers.

Then after working with the French Resistance in World War II as an undercover agent, she fought racism in the U.S., and refused to play at segregated clubs.

Baker also spoke at the March on Washington in 1963 and worked with the NAACP. She passed away on April 12, 1975, from a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 68.

Patton, meanwhile, had her first major film role in Will Smith‘s “Hitch,” released in 2005. And one of her last projects was the 2018 movie “Traffik,” which she produced and starred in with Omar Epps.

The actress spoke about being involved with the Josephine Baker film and said Baker is someone she always wanted to play.

“Josephine Baker had an incredible life and was a remarkable woman,” said Patton in a statement. “It’s been a childhood dream of mine to play such an inspirational person, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to tell her story.”

At this time, Patton is in the process of locking down writers to pen the screenplay.