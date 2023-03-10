Report: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach ‘Aggressively’ Pitching New TV Series Based on Their ‘Off-Air Chemistry’ After ‘GMA’ Firing

Ousted “GMA3: What You Need to Know” hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are pitching a new daytime talk show to multiple networks following their departure from ABC.

Holmes and Robach were infamously let go from their hosting jobs at the network several months after their extramarital affair was revealed last November. Holmes has since filed for a divorce from attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach is divorcing “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue. Both were paid out by ABC on their contracts, and now the couple is looking for a new gig.

T.J. Holmes (L) and Amy Robach (R) are pitching a daytime talkshow to multiple networks. (Photo: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube)

The Daily Mail reports that the couple is pitching an “up close and personal” daytime talk show that will showcase their chemistry. Holmes and Robach are reportedly quietly but “aggressively” pitching the daytime show to multiple networks including NBC, CNN and CBS. Prior to their affair being revealed, the two were known for their on-air chemistry, and a source told the outlet that many in the industry view ABC’s handling of their relationship as a mistake.

“Think about it, you have a show with two attractive hosts that does pretty well and then boom, the sexy romantic drama of the decade unfolds with your two stars,” they said. “Who wouldn’t want to watch them interact every day – see those sparks fly?”

The two recently attended the funeral of publicist Howard Bragman in Los Angeles and also pitched their daytime talk show while in town.

The couple seems to still be going hot and heavy as pictures of their recent two-week vacation to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico suggest. Fifty-year-old Robach and 45-year-old Holmes were photographed getting handsy on the beach and have not been shy about showing their affection for each other publically following their ABC departure.

While many may want to see their relationship play out on air, it’s doubtful that their soon-to-be-ex-spouses agree. Us Magazine reports that Shue “wants nothing to do with Amy leaving ‘GMA’ and her being with T.J.” Fiebig’s lawyer Stephanie Lehman told the outlet that she was “disappointed” by Holmes’ lack of discretion.