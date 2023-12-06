Kid Cudi Fires Back at Rich Paul and YouTuber Jake Paul for Saying He Was Never Been ‘Embraced’ By Cleveland: ‘I’m Proud of Where I’m From’

A group of northern Ohio’s finest are getting into it after Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and YouTube sensation Jake Paul talked about how they felt Cleveland viewed rapper Kid Cudi.

During the Nov. 30 episode of the podcast “BS with Jake Paul,” the boxer asked Rich if he thinks the way Kid Cudi “treats Cleveland is weird?”

He responded, “No, because I don’t think Cleveland ever embraced Cudi.” Paul agreed, though Rich noted that it was “unfortunate,” because in his mind Cudi treats his hometown the way he believes the city has treated the rapper.

Kid Cudi (left) calls out Rich Paul (right) and Jake Paul after they talk about how he reps Cleveland. (Photos: @kidcudi/Instagram, @richpaul/Instagram)

“He just acts like he’s not from there,” said Paul, who claimed that Cudi “switched up” on the city. “And no one even really knows that, and like doesn’t tap in with the people.”

As a fellow Cleveland native, Rich said that in his experience he had never seen Cudi in Cleveland that much. Both men agreed that Cudi doesn’t give off a strong sense of “Cleveland pride” like the people who are from there.

Paul then recalled the time he tried to book Cudi to perform at his Tyron Woodley fight last December, but the rapper asked for an “astronomical fee” that Jake took as a slight against him. Rich advised Paul not to hold that against Cudi, and one of the other co-hosts said that maybe it was just Cudi’s price.

Their remarks got back to the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper, who was not happy about how he was portrayed by his fellow Cleveland peers. In an X post, the rapper said, “Rich Paul doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know my life. My mom lives in Cleveland and Ive been goin there on holidays and summer breaks for years. Mostly when im in Cleveland, its family time.”

Rich Paul doesn't know me. He doesn't know my life. My mom lives in Cleveland and Ive been goin there on holidays and summer breaks for years. Mostly when im in Cleveland, its family time. Im not throwin events in the city cuz its… pic.twitter.com/6pDw5Qw61s — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 6, 2023

Cudi described himself as a “lowkey guy” who doesn’t do what everyone “expects” of him like going to sports games, “hanging at Cleveland clubs or in the streets.”

“Oh I get it, was I suppose to catch a couple Browns or Cavs games? Im the most lowkey guy around,” Cudi stressed. “You aint suppose to see me brother. Thats number 1. Number 2: I will say the city of Cleveland has embraced me over the years. So I disagree.”

He also disagreed with Rich’s comment about Cleveland not embracing him, saying, “Radio in Cleveland might not play my s–t, but I had 20k people at Moon Man’s Landing in Cleveland last year. A success.”

The 39-year-old said he makes his city and his home state proud as he mentions where he’s from in nearly every song he records. “Everybody that listens to my music knows Im proud of where im from,” he declared.

Cleveland fans seemingly sided with the rapper as they said, “S–t is lame. Cudi is a legend and always will be fr. Rich & Jake making Cleveland look bad by even being on this type s—t.”

Other fans called out Paul for instigating the conversation as one person said, “Don’t let a white man from West Lake start beef between two black Cleveland celebrities please.”

Cudi then laid into the controversial YouTuber, adding, “As far as Jake Paul, listen chief, Im an artist. A real one. I make art for a living. Im not some guy that comes out to perform at boxing matches.”

He claims he “entertained” Paul’s request to perform because of who he is, but says, “My fee is my fee.”

“If I’m gonna do it it’s gonna be worth it for my pockets and time,” Cudi said, “This is business baby. Im not these other rappin a– n-ggas that will show up for a lil check. U came to me u shoulda knew what time it was young man.”

Cudi insisted Paul doesn’t know him well enough to say anything about him. At the time of his writing neither Rich nor Jake has responded to Cudi’s post.