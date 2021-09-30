‘I Can Beat Up Jake Paul at the Weight Class I’m at Right Now’: Claressa Shields Wants All the Smoke with YouTube Boxing Sensation Jake Paul

Claressa Shields isn’t feeling the Jake Paul hype train. She thinks that she can defeat the social media sensation turned boxer at her current weight class now.

“I can beat up Jake Paul at the weight class I’m at right now,” Shields said at a press conference for her next MMA fight for the Professional Fighter’s League on Oct. 27.

The event will take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Not A Jake Paul Fan

Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is the most decorated current women’s boxer. In June, she expanded her athletic repertoire and had her first professional mixed martial arts fight with the PFL.

However, during the press conference for her second MMA event, Shields kept it real about Jake Paul and her stance about boxing on his undercard.

“Don’t ever disrespect me,” Shields said. “I would never fight on the undercard of a Jake Paul [card]. I’m a three-time division world champion, two-time Olympian in boxing. I would never fight on the undercard of Jake Paul.

Paul continued his rapid ascent within the sport on Aug. 29, scoring a split-decision win over former UFC Champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. The two fought in front of a sold-out crowd of 16,000 fans at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, live on an action-packed SHOWTIME PPV telecast.

The judges scored the fight 78-74 and 77-75 for Paul, and 77-75 for Woodley.

The GWOAT (The Greatest Woman of All Time)

Shields has been the most prominent advocate for women’s boxing in years. She has also held multiple world championships in three weight classes.

