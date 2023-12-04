Kimora Lee Simmons’ Home Catches Fire and Fans Think They Know How It Started

Conspiracies that Kimora Lee Simmons may be the target of an attack orchestrated by Diddy have gained more support after a reported near-death experience.

On Dec. 2 the “Fabulosity: What It Is & How to Get It” author revealed that she and her kids were lucky to escape their Los Angeles area home unscathed after a fire broke out.

“My house caught fire. The kids and I are all fine. I cannot express enough my deepest gratitude to the numerous battalions, ladders and units that attended to us for many hours today and quite possibly saved our lives. THANK YOU,” wrote Kimora on Instagram as she shared images of firefighters examining her charred fireplace.

Fans suspect Diddy or Russell Simmons were behind fire at Kimora Lee Simmons’ house weeks after she blasted Diddy on social media. Photos: Kimoraleesimmons/Instagram.

For weeks, social media users have speculated that old tensions between Kimora and Diddy have been renewed.

After news that the Bad Boy Records founder was sued for years of alleged abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, Kimora issued a cryptic post, seemingly commenting on the matter. “As you sow, so you shall reap,” she wrote in a since-deleted post from her Instagram Story.

The St. Louis native was also a close friend of Kim Porter, the mother of three of Diddy’s biological children. Speculative reports have suggested that Porter was working on a tell-all book about her famous ex when she died in November 2015. Claims of an incomplete manuscript being safeguarded by one of her confidants have fueled concern for Kimora’s safety.

Who tried to burn down Kimora Lee Simmons home?🤷🏽‍♀️ Everyone is going to think it was Diddy, even if Diddy did not do it. You also have to look at Russell Simmons and Tim Leissner. Or maybe she needed the insurance money. Not fun keeping the secrets of rich powerful men. https://t.co/IbTmUlnFfz — Jonsey Jones (@JonseyJones1) December 3, 2023

The “Life in the Fab Lane” star’s supporters also have recently shed light on a resurfaced interview from 2004 where Kimora claimed that Diddy threatened to hit her while she was pregnant. For some fans, there are too many coincidences to ignore.

“She must have the rough draft of Kim Porters book,” wrote one person. A second comment, “Diddy pulling old school mafia moves. This was a warning……” And a third said, “Allllllllll this time ain’t SHYT been goin on with Kimora and now this. Interesting.”

Another person suggested that Kimora’s ex-husband, Russell Simmons, could have had a hand in the blaze. “Russell Simmons somewhere with burnt matches in his pocket,” that person wrote. Last year, the former couple was in the throes of a lawsuit alleging that the model and her estranged husband, Timothy Leissner, stole investment stocks from him.

Kimora successfully countersued and was awarded $100,000 from the Def Jam Recordings co-founder.

This year, the bitter rapport between the co-parents again made headlines when the Baby Phat founder and their younger daughter, Aoki, 20, accused the mogul of being emotionally abusive. Kimora and Russell also share another daughter, Ming Lee, 23, who gave their mother a shoutout on Father’s Day instead of her father.