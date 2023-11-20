Diddy Allegedly ‘Threatened To Hit’ Pregnant Kimora Lee Simmons, Kicking Off Their Decades’-Long Beef

Fashion designer and former supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons was one of the first voices to speak out against Sean “Diddy” Combs when Cassie Ventura dropped a bombshell civil lawsuit against the rap mogul. Though cryptic, the Baby Phat owner wrote after the news dropped, “As you sow, so shall you reap.”

Many assumed the remark was a thinly veiled comment on how Diddy treated her friend and the mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, before she died. But some fans remembered that Russell Simmons’ ex-wife and Diddy had beef that stretched back almost 20 years.

Fans dug up an interview from 2004, where Kimora told a reporter that the music mogul threatened to hit her.

Diddy allegedly once ‘threatened to hit’ pregnant Kimora Lee Simmons, igniting their decades’-long beef ( Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage / @kimoraleesimmons/Instagram )

While attending the Manhattan City Center’s 2004 benefit performance of “The Owl and the Pussycat,” Kimora Lee Simmons was interviewed by New York Magazine.

The reporter mentioned in the article, “There was a nasty cloudburst when Kimora said something to Combs and he threatened to hit her.”

“And I was pregnant! The moron!” Kimora said.

According to the interview, Diddy recognized how inappropriate his remarks were to her, and he “eventually got down on his knees in public to apologize.”

The reporter noted that Kimora was asked what she thought about him, even after the incident, and she said, “I respect him for being a fierce entrepreneur, and I appreciate knowing that everything he does is emulating my husband.”

The St. Louis native had a lot of flattering words for her ex-husband Russell Simmons in 2004. But not too long ago, as with Diddy, she used social media to throw darts at him.

Around Father’s Day, she said that Russell was threatening her kids’ lives.

“This man has been threatening my kids’ lives,” she said, adding, “I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied, threatened or afraid. Who gaf?!”

“Leave my kids alone. This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one’s own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead.”

She then said that her ex was “abusive” to not just their daughters but to other women in his life.

“The same abusive ish,” she wrote. “This is how you maneuver with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation maneuvers and tactics are sad. Stop it, please? Enough is enough.”

While she has made claims that Russell is abusive, she has never filed charges against him.

Kimora and Russell were married from 1998 to 2009.