Fans Believe Dwyane Wade Is ‘Single’ After He Posts ‘Thirst Trap’ from Dubai Amid Separation Rumors from Gabrielle Union

Separation rumors have stuck to Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union for a while now, and the Hall of Fame Shooting Guard didn’t help matters as he recently posted himself riding solo.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, D. Wade took to his Instagram story to post footage from his vacation. The 41-year-old was seen sipping a beverage with his shirt unbuttoned all the way down to his navel. He was also spotted rocking navy-blue nail polish on his pinky fingernail and shades that had a gold chain hanging from the sides.

Fans say Dwyane Wade is posting a “thirst trap” amid speculation that he and Gabrielle Union are separating. (Photo: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

He captioned the post, “The confidence makes others uncomfortable.” Wade followed up with a video, where the Miami Heat legend tagged the location to show he was living it up in Dubai while jamming to the song “Monaco” from Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

While Wade looked like he was having a good time, fans had a lot to say about the three-time NBA champion’s solo snapshots. One fan said, “Chile, & while he’s out prancing around Gabriella is posted up on a ladder nailing the Christmas lights to the roof of their house.” Another asked, “Why is Gabby’s wife out here trying to thirst trap??”

Other people began to wonder if there was some truth to recent separation rumors surrounding Wade and his wife of nine years. One individual made a joke about Union’s 2003 rom-com, saying, “Deliver him from Eva.”

In the film “Deliver Us From Eva,” Union plays Evangeline ‘Eva’ Dandridge, a strong, yet strict woman who works for the Los Angeles Health Department as an inspector. She became the matriarch of her and her three sisters after their parents passed at a young age. Her character is often critical of her sister’s significant others and gives off a high level of intensity that make some men steer clear of her direction unlike playboy Raymond ‘Ray’ Jones, played by rapper LL Cool J.

Other comments were more straightforward as fans asked, “Him and that lady not together anymore?” and “Wayment! Is he single again?”

Rumors around their alleged split got laughter after Wade was seen out twice without his actress wife. The allegations started picking up steam on Nov. 10 when Wade took his son Xavier Wade to a Los Angeles Lakers game for his 10th birthday. NBA fans made jokes that Wade was not actively in his son’s life since he claimed that was Xavier’s first time meeting his father’s longtime friend LeBron James.

Fans of Wade and Union, however, saw it as a sign that there were cracks in the power couple’s relationship and marriage. Xavier was conceived with another woman, Aja Metoyer, while Wade and Union were reportedly on a break. Fans often have disputed this narrative and the timeline of their “break” since they married months after Xavier was born in November 2013.

The rumors only got louder nearly a week later as Wade attended the GQ Men of the Year afterparty on Nov. 16 without the “Being Mary Jane” star on his arm. He popped out to the event rocking a pink fur vest and “bone broth” colored hair. People clowned the fifth pick of the 2003 NBA draft’s outfit, but one thing fans noticed was Wade wasn’t wearing was his wedding ring.

Dwayne Wade killed the red carpet with his drip from Givenchy at the GQ Man of the Year Awards.#GQMOTY #DwayneWayde #Givenchy #NBA pic.twitter.com/D8yxcpF5o1 — Bounce Sports (@bouncesports1) November 20, 2023

The Wade-Union household quelled some’s fears as they appeared together in Union’s Thanksgiving post. The carousel of images showed the pair’s daughter Kaavia James reading scripture, Union dancing with Dwyane Wade Sr., and other pictures from the large family gathering.

While the “Bring It On” actress posted one photo of the two embracing each other over the holiday weekend in Los Angeles, the retired athlete took a different approach to show his fans how he was celebrating. He posted one selfie on his Instagram page, noting what he was “thankful” for, but in his story he shared over a dozen clips of himself and Kaavia, as well as others of him and his friends doing karaoke.