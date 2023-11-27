Woman Charged with Murder of Missing Georgia Man Granted $150K Bond While Aunt Taken Into Custody After Emotional Outburst: ‘Where’s His Body?’

A woman linked to the disappearance of a 21-year-old Georgia man has been given a bond, leaving the victim’s family frustrated.

Destiny Stephens, 20, has been charged with concealing a death and murder in connection to the lengthy disappearance of Leondre Flynt of the Atlanta suburb of Loganville. On Tuesday, Stephens was granted a $150,000 bond and ordered not to contact Flynt’s family.

The family is devastated about the decision.

“They actually took my auntie in custody … when she heard that she [Stephens] had bond,” Shannon Wilson, the victim’s cousin, told local station WXIA. “You know she just yelled out [in court], ‘Where’s his body?’ Because we still haven’t found his body.”

Destiny Stephens, 20, was charged with concealing a death and murder in connection to the apparent death of Leondre Flynt.(Photo: 11Alive/Youtube/Screenshot)

Flynt was last seen earlier this year, on July 29, when he informed a relative that he was heading to a store to pick up an auto part, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. He was reported missing about three days later to authorities in Gwinnett County, where Loganville is located.

In mid-August, the Atlanta Police Department executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Buckhead district of Atlanta, where “items of evidentiary value” were obtained, according to the report. Investigators said they believed the victim was killed in that apartment based on their findings.

His family reports that on the day of his disappearance, he told a family member he was going to see a woman in Buckhead. Police later traced his phone location history and found that on the day he disappeared, he’d visited the apartment complex where the search warrant was executed.

According to reports, Flynt’s vehicle was traced to Detroit, Michigan, days after his disappearance.

Stephens was taken into custody in October. Two other individuals, described as a man and woman, were also charged but have yet to be identified by law enforcement, per 11 Alive.

Security footage obtained by police shows Stephens and another woman hop out of Flynt’s truck in the parking lot of an Atlanta shopping center the day he vanished, authorities say. The two reportedly purchased a bolt cutter and hand saw from a home improvement store.

“It’s very hard. I mean, I say it a lot, but it makes me extremely angry,” Wilson told the outlet. “You have to be responsible for your actions.”

Jail records appear to show that Stephens is still behind bars.