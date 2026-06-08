‘We Would Both End Up Dead!’: Video of Hard Rock Employees Tackling a Black Woman Goes Viral. What Happened Is Even Wilder

A video of a group of Hard Rock Hotel employees tackling a Philadelphia woman left many online stunned. Her daughter says the encounter sent her to the emergency room.

Samirah Mungin posted the original video online last month. It happened at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In the video, you see the woman being tackled to the ground, with one employee sitting on top of her. Mungin is yelling at the employees to stop attacking her mom, Camillia Williams.

Camillia Williams’ daughter claims her mother was assaulted while staying at the Hard Rock Hotel. (Photo:: Visit Atlantic City/ @theemurahluv)

“GET OFF OF HER! PLEASE GOD, I AM HER CHILD,” Mungin is heard screaming in the background as employees try to get her to go away.

“This is somebody’s child that you have dehumanized,” she said in the video.

According to Mungin, the man in gray, “Reginald,” wrapped his arm around Williams’ neck and tackled her to the ground.

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In another video, Mungin explained what happened.

According to Williams’ daughter, she and her husband have gone to the hotel multiple times and have gotten key cards that don’t work.

Mungin claims her mother went to the front desk to complain about not being able to get into her room.

Security put Williams in a holding cell in the hotel basement, according to Mungin.

“She cried for help, and nobody would tell her why she was detained,” Mungin said.

Mungin said they were holding her mother in a cell because they were waiting for police, who said she had a 14-year-old unpaid traffic ticket. Officers placed her under arrest and took her to jail.

Once bailed out, Mungin and Williams went back to the hotel to get their belongings from Mungin’s hotel room, which was right next to Williams’ room.

Once in the elevator, Mungin said a group of employees followed them inside, and that’s when the attack began.

“Apparently, when we see a video of a Black woman being abused, we immediately think she’s at fault,” Mungin said. “We were paid guests.”

Atlanta Black Star obtained the police report from the Atlantic City Police Department regarding what happened.

The report said police were called by security after they detained a woman, Williams, for being disorderly.

Officers described Williams as “irate” upon arrival. The report said she was in handcuffs and had been issued a Special Complaint Summons for disorderly conduct.

Security told police that Williams began yelling at security staff and disturbing other guests after being verbally trespassed.

Officers noted Williams was sitting on the floor, yelling at medical personnel, complaining about pain in her knee.

Williams was told by officers that she would be charged and evicted from the hotel. While officers were trying to talk to her, the report said Williams got off the stretcher and demanded she be allowed to get her belongings.

“I suggested Williams go to the hospital due to the visible sign of pain she was in,” the report said. “She stated she would go to the hospital on her own recognizance.”

The report said Williams denied a wheelchair when officers offered it to her.

When she got upstairs with officers, the report said Williams’ “significant other” was inside the room asleep. She woke him up and told him they were being evicted.

According to the report, Williams told her partner that a member of security assaulted her. The name is redacted from the report.

After hearing this conversation, the report said the man approached a security member and whispered something to him.

The individual then told police. The report said the man was evicted for his “unpleasant way of speaking to him.”

The report was made after the video was recorded.

Atlanta Black Star tried to reach the Hard Rock Hotel multiple times. When our reporter tried calling the hotel, a man who identified himself as “security” told her she needed to email them.

“Just out of curiosity, do you know what I’m calling about?” our reporter asked, referring to what happened to Williams.

There’s a nearly 10-second pause before the person on the other side of the call responds.

“Again, like I said, I’m not allowed to answer any questions for you, ma’am.”

There have been no similar incidents at the Atlantic City hotel recently.

Mungin explained why she didn’t get involved in the fight.

“I was afraid if I got involved, we would both end up dead,” she said on Instagram. “I also wanted to document what happened because no one would’ve believed us.”

She claims her mother suffered a dislocated leg and multiple bruises after the attack. At one point in the video, it looks like an employee pulled her dress down, revealing one of her breasts.

Williams’ daughter says they plan to seek legal action.

Mungin set up an online fundraiser to raise money for her mother’s hospital bills and legal fees.