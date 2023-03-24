Black & Streaming: From Marsai Martin’s ‘Saturdays’ to the Latest Drama-Filled Season of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ Here Are Nine Shows to Watch This Weekend

Happy Friday, and cheers to another weekly roundup of new releases hitting streaming platforms this weekend.

This week’s releases include a plethora of family-friendly films, television shows, and reality series, as well as historical documentaries. If you’re looking to laugh, cry, or just fall in love with a new character, there’s something on this list for everyone at home.

ctors Amin Joseph and Angela Lewis as Uncle Jerome Saint and Aunt Louanne ‘Louie’ Jones-Saint in “Snowfall,” starring Damson Idris as Franklin Saint. (Photos: @aminjoseph/Instagram, @snowfallfx)

From the streaming premiere of “Reggie” to new episodes of “Snowfall” and “Power Book II: Ghost,” ABS has got you covered with a variety of new TV and movie recommendations to enjoy this weekend.

Amazon Prime

Reggie The intimate and revealing new documentary follows the life, legacy, and career of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist Reggie Jackson. The five-time World Series Champion is a beloved New York icon and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, who also happens to be a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity and respect. The teaser trailer hints at sharing details about how he earned the nickname “Mr. October. Viewers will be able to see never before seen footage of Jackson’s most legendary moments, including his three home runs in the 1977 World Series and appearances from fellow sports icons like Derek Jeter, Bill Russell, and Julius Irving.

Apple TV+

My Kind of Country Trailblazing country music artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Gupton, and Orville Peck are talent recruits for the new diverse singing competition series. All three are award-winning, chart-topping country artists searching for the next big country artists amongst a group of 12 music hopefuls. Many are from all across the globe, including India, South Africa, and California, as they come to Nashville, Tennessee, fighting for their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Jimmy Allen is the first Black man to reach No. 1 on country radio with a debut single (“Best Shot”). In the trailer, he said it took him 11 years to earn a record deal. Gupton is the first Black female solo artist to receive a Grammy nomination in the country music category for “Black Like Me.” Meanwhile, Peck is a white, gay South African artist who hides his face with a fringed mask.

Disney+

Saturdays Marsai Martin executive produced this coming-of-age comedy that follows 14-year-old Paris Johnson, played by Danielle Jalade. She and her two best friends, Simone and Ari, love to flex their roller-skating skills at Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together, they formed the We-B-Girlz skate crew to prove they are the hottest skaters on the planet. The original series also features veteran actors such as “Girlfriends” star Golden Brooks and Omar Gooding from “Smart Guy,” who play Paris’ mom and dad.

Hulu

Great Expectations British Actors Ashley Thomas and Shalom Brune-Franklin were part of the leading cast in FX’s Great Expectations, a six-part limited series adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel by award-winning writer Steven Knight. The series, premiering on March 26, follows the story of Pip, a young orphan with dreams of becoming the man he wants to be “ until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities.”

Netflix

Love is Blind (Season 4) The Netflix dating show is back for its fourth season with a diverse cast that includes nearly 10 Black men and women amongst a group of 30. After the public cheating scandal between Raven and SK last season, fans are hoping for a new fan-favorite couple this season. Each individual will choose the person they can see themselves marrying after a few conversations in a pod and ultimately get engaged without seeing each other. The newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and meet each other’s families all within a matter of weeks. Tune in each Friday for new episodes and find out what couples make it to the altar.

Peacock

Bel-Air This week, Will Smith (Jabari Banks) gets to work out with Doc, a local basketball recruiter Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) was hesitant about working with. Hillary Banks (Coco Jones) is working through her friendship with Ivy (Karruche), and her mother, Vivian (Cassandra Freeman), is working on her next artistic project with Geoffrey, portrayed by Jimmy Akingbola.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip The drama-filled third season of the Bravo series is back in Thailand with some of your favorite current and former housewives from Atlanta, Miami, Salt Lake City, and Potomac. The cast includes former reality star Porsha Williams, Giselle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola, Heather Gay, Marysol Patton, and Whitney Rose. According to the trailer, Dillard Bassett exchanged words with Williams after accusing her of stealing her former co-star’ husband. Stay tuned in and watch the three episodes that are available now on the streaming platform.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B The tension was rising at the end of last week’s episode during a sit-down with both legendary groups to discuss potentially going on a joint tour. The conversation went well until Xscape revealed they wanted to headline the tour instead of co-headlining with SWV. Since then, the ladies have taken shots at each other’s husbands and careers on social media. Koko and LeLee Lyons of SWV walked out of the meeting, but fans want to know what happens next. Find out on the next episode airing this Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. It will be available the next day on Peacock.

Starz