‘When She Said No Drama, She Meant That S–t’: Mama Jones Calls Out Mary J. Blige for Killing Her ‘Real Love’ on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Mary J. Blige pleaded for genuine endearment in her popular 1992 song “Real Love.” But her request was recently brought into question after an OG reality star brought up the singer’s recent foul act.

Former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star Nancy Jones, also known as Mama Jones, shared an image of herself posing for a photo with the R&B artist at an outdoor event on April 26.

In the photo, the ladies were seen sitting on a couch as they squeezed together with “LHHNY” alum Chrissy Lampkin and another woman.

Mama Jones says Mary J. Blige killed her “Real Love” on “Power.” @therealmamajones/Instagram

“I love you @therealmaryjblige but how you u gonna find a Real Love when u had ya Husband Lorenzo Killed Just Saying,” Jones wrote.

Jones’ comical caption refers to 50 Cent’s popular show “Power Book II: Ghost.” The Starz series features Blige as Monet Tejada — the head of the Tejada family drug cartel. That was, until her husband Lorenzo Tejada, portrayed by Berto Colon, was released from prison.

In season 3’s episode 5 titled “No More Second Chances,” Monet ordered a hit on her husband after Lorenzo after he comes clean about accidentally killing Monet’s son Zeke, portrayed by Daniel Bellomy, in season 2.

The murder was a case of mistaken identity, as Lorenzo thought Zeke was his father, Mecca, portrayed by Daniel Sunjata, who also happened to be Monet’s former lover.

Even b4 Zeke’s accidental death Monet been ready to off Lorenzo’s top since when she found out release day was coming & Mecca. To play y’all child against his own father. Shorty been cold & selfish.



Now playing the whole fam against each other INSANE. #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/syOqEpS12O — 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑒🧚🏽‍♀️ (@TheBlvckBeauty) April 21, 2023

Mama Jones’ comment section was filled with lauhging emojis and remarks from fans who shared their predictions about the show and why Monet did what she did.

“U talking bout Lorenzo”

“her real love is family first Lonzo had it coming.”

“They should let mama Jones come on as her mother and Chrissy come on as her cousin or sister gangster style they could pull it off”

“Mama Jones! Poor Papi! Diana is definitely headed toward a breakdown”

Diana Tejada, portrayed by LaToya Tonodeo, is Monet and Lorezno’s only daughter. Mama Jones’ post was later re-shared by the media outlet @theybf_daily via Instagram, where several “Power” fans not only agreed with Jones but also commended Blige for pulling off the role of a cold-hearted drug lord who shows no mercy.

“Nancy is a mess but she right Monet, you don’t deserve real Love cause u a black widow #RIPLorenzo”



“Mary J plays that part!”



“When she said no drama, she meant that s–t”

“No More Drama” is another of Blige’s hits, made in 2001. The song was produced by the iconic songwriter/producer duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and featured on her fifth studio album of the same title.

This album received two Grammy nominations for Best R&B Album and Best Female R&B Performance for her song “Family Affair.”

Though she did not take home the wins at the 44th Grammy Awards, the single “No More Drama” won Blige her first MTV Music Video Award for Best R&B Video.

As far as her character Monet, find out what she does next on the new episode of “Power Book II: Ghost,” which is out now on the Starz network.