Chris Tucker ‘Feels Good’ Leaning Into ‘Legend’ Status at Age 52

Comedian Chris Tucker says “it feels good” to be given his flowers while opening up about his celebrated career in an exclusive interview with People magazine.

The 52-year-old is currently touring the U.S. for his stand-up comedy show, aptly titled, “The Legend Tour,” and he’s finally ready to accept the “legend” title.

Chris Tucker on Instagram (Photo: @christucker/Instagram)

“It’s something that is bestowed on you,” said Tucker. “Usually it’s the younger generation that says those things. A lot of younger people come up to me, ‘Man, you’re a legend,’ or people my age say, ‘Man, you’re legendary.’ It goes in one ear and out the other, but you accept it and you appreciate it because people appreciate it, what you’ve done and what you’re going through. It’s great.”

The actor is known for starring in many classic comedy films, most notably the “Rush Hour” franchise and the original “Friday.” He was also the comic relief in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown,” alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Pam Grier.

Tucker first burst onto the entertainment scene with Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy Jam” series on HBO in the 1990s. He went on to star in films such as “The Fifth Element” with Bruce Willis and “Money Talks” with Charlie Sheen.

Tucker took a hiatus from the film industry for seven years before returning to star in “Air,” the 2023 sports drama about NBA star Michael Jordan. The actor told Classix 102.9 ATL that he stepped away from making movies to pursue other interests, including doing more stand-up comedy, traveling and doing humanitarian work. At the time, he was one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, having earned at least $60 million for the “Rush Hour” films.

“The way I kind of stepped back from Hollywood at one point, you know, being the highest-paid actor in Hollywood,” said Tucker. “But I felt like, you know, it was a ceiling right there and I wanted more. It wasn’t enough. So I stepped back and lived a little bit, traveled the world, and did a lot of humanitarian stuff that really broadened my perspective on the world.”

He told the outlet that director Ben Affleck talked him into taking the role of Jordan-brand vice president Howard White, who happened to be a friend of Tucker’s.

“My agent called me and said they got a movie about something to do with Michael Jordan, and they want you to play this character called Howard White,” Tucker recalled, adding that there wasn’t yet a script. “I said, ‘Wait a minute, that’s my friend.’ So I called him and found out that it was, he was in this movie and I said, ‘Whoa man, but they said it’s not much, but you know, I’m considering it ’cause it’s you.’ “

Tucker also told the outlet that inspiring others or bringing them joy is what makes one legendary.

“I think if you can inspire other people or you bring some kind of joy or happiness to them that makes you legendary,” he said, adding that he was inspired by comedians Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, Robert Townsend, Rich Hall, the Wayans family and singers Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Tucker continued doing stand-up during his hiatus and is currently completing a 30-city tour across the country, which ends with a show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 20. However, the comedic actor said that his best work is “yet to come.”

“I think the best is yet to come,” he said. “Greater work is yet to come, and I’m just excited about the future.”